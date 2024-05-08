Google staff ask executives about “low morale'' after financial results





Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai attends the Stanford 2024 Business, Government, and Society Forum on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 in Stanford, California, USA.

Lauren Elliott Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google's business is growing at its fastest pace in two years, and its explosive earnings report in April sparked the biggest rally in Alphabet's stock since 2015, pushing the company's market capitalization above $2 trillion.

However, in an all-hands meeting held last week between CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat, employees asked why their performance was not translated into better pay. He then focused on how long the company's cost-cutting measures would be in place.

“There is a significant drop in morale, growing distrust, and a disconnect between leadership and employees,” said a comment posted on an internal forum ahead of the meeting. “How will management address these concerns and restore the trust, morale and cohesion that are the foundation of our success?”

Google uses artificial intelligence to summarize employee comments and forum questions.

Alphabet's top leadership has been vocal in recent years about mandatory return-to-office work after the pandemic, the company's cloud and military contracts, reductions in benefits, and long-term layoffs totaling more than 12,000 people. , has been on the defensive. That was the case last year, along with other cost cuts that began when the economy improved in 2022.

Employees also complain of a lack of trust, demands to work to tighter deadlines with fewer resources, and fewer opportunities to advance within the company.

Internal conflict continues even as Alphabet's first-quarter earnings report beat expectations, amid which the company also announced its first dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks.

The highest-rated employee question read, “Despite the company's impressive performance and record revenues, many Googlers don't receive significant pay increases.” “When will employee compensation truly reflect a company's success, and is there a conscious decision to keep wages low because of a cooling job market?”

Another highly rated comment focused on the company's priorities, including significant investment in artificial intelligence.

“For many, there is a clear disconnect between spending billions of dollars on stock buybacks and dividends and reinvesting in AI and reskilling key Google employees,” the post said. Stated.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on May 24, 2022.

Holly Adams | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Porat took to the microphone to answer questions and said, “Our priority is investing in growth.” “Revenues should increase faster than expenses.”

He also took the unusual step of acknowledging the leadership's mistakes in its previous response to investment.

“The problem is that a couple of years ago, to be exact, the situation reversed and expenses started growing faster than revenues,” Porat said. She announced nearly a year ago that she would step down as CFO. But I haven't left the office yet. “The problem is that it's not sustainable.”

Google executives have been grappling with this topic lately.

Search chief Prabhakar Raghavan pointed to Google's core business challenges at an internal meeting last month, saying “things are different than they were 15 to 20 years ago” and urging employees to work faster. urged. He told the team: “Life won't last forever.”

Google's cloud business is among the divisions that are telling employees to move on a shorter timeline, even as cost-cutting has reduced resources.

How to use Google cash

Porat said there were a number of questions from employees regarding the buyback ahead of last week's meeting.

As of last quarter, Alphabet had more than $100 billion in cash on its balance sheet, “and you can't just burn it down,” Porat said. Otherwise, the company will find itself in the same situation as in 2022.

In contrast, cash distributions to shareholders are not considered expenses on the balance sheet, he said, adding that boards have a fiduciary responsibility to consider such actions. Porat said buybacks and dividends are not a substitute for investing in AI.

After Porat finished his response, Pichai agreed.

“I think we almost broke the TGIF longest response record,” he said. Google's all-hands meeting was originally called TGIF because it was held on Fridays, but it can now be held on other days of the week.

Pichai then joked that management should host a “Finance 101” Ted Talk for employees.

“Leadership has a lot of responsibility here,” Pichai said of low employee morale, adding, “It's an iterative process.”

Pichai said the company has added too many employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We've hired a lot of people and pivoted from there,” Pichai said.

Alphabet's full-time workforce will increase to more than 190,000 at the end of 2022, an increase of approximately 22% year over year and an increase of 40% compared to the end of 2020.

Pichai, who replaced Google co-founder Larry Page as Alphabet's CEO in 2019, has a hefty pay package that has ballooned to $226 million, including a message to employees and stock compensation. , has received recent criticism. 2022.

The 2022 package included $218 million in equity through triennial stock grants. His total compensation in 2023 is $8.8 million, up from about $8 million the year before (excluding stock grants), according to Alphabet's proxy filing. Aside from Pichai's $2 million annual salary, most of the additional compensation was for personal security.

Employees have complained about Mr. Pichai's compensation levels at a time when the company is downsizing.

“Given recent employee numbers and positive revenue, what is the company's headcount strategy?” I read one question. Another asked: “Given the strong performance, are the cost cuts over?”

Pichai said the company is “engaging in an extended period of transition as a company,” including cutting costs and “driving efficiencies.” Regarding the latter, he said, “I want to continue doing this.''

“Let me be clear: As a company, our expenses have increased this year, but the pace of growth has slowed,” Pichai said. “We think there is an opportunity to redeploy talent and get things done.”

A Google spokesperson reiterated to CNBC that the company is investing in its biggest priorities and will continue to hire in these areas.

The spokesperson also said most employees will receive salary increases this year, including salary increases, stock grants and bonuses. Executives at the company-wide meeting said that employees who received raises last year received smaller raises than in previous years.

Another comment that surfaced ahead of the meeting related to “increasing concerns about jobs moving out of the United States to lower-cost locations.” CNBC reported last week that Google would lay off at least 200 employees from its “core” organization, including key teams and engineering talent.

Executives were asked about the ongoing layoffs despite the strong financial report and asked, “When can we expect the uncertainty and disruption that the layoffs will create to end?”

Pichai said the company will undertake most of the job cuts in the first half of 2024.

“Given the current situation, we will be much smaller in the second half of this year,” Pichai said, referring to job cuts. “We will be managing employee growth very tightly throughout the year,” he said.

This means the company is still making tough choices when it comes to investing in new projects.

“There's a lot of demand to do new things. In the past, we would have done that reflexively by hiring more people,” Pichai said. “We can’t do that right now because we’re in a period of transition.”

WATCH: Jim Cramer says Alphabet's investor conference call had an 'amazing' level of transparency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/08/google-staffers-question-execs-over-decline-in-morale-after-earnings.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos