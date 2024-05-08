Together with global experts, we announce the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers of 2024





HR technology has never been more complex and is no longer a category that runs parallel to the industry, but a cornerstone that supports every aspect of HR operations. Josh Bersin, a principal analyst and winner of the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers award, says the average large company operates more than 80 of his HR tools, and many global companies operate two of his HR tools. They report that they have twice as many.

To stay on top of trends in technology innovation, human resources and business professionals often look to pioneers and thought leaders who are influencing their industries. Each year, the most talented of these individuals are selected for Human Resources Executive's HR Tech Influencers Top 100 list, now in its sixth year.

The Human Resource Executive editorial team and the organizers of HR Technology Conference & Exposition will lead the selection process for the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers. The focus is on identifying leaders who are shaping the way the talent industry leverages technology and guiding other companies through their shared insights, experience and expertise.

Rebecca McKenna, senior vice president of HR portfolio at ETC, which owns HR Executive, said: “The level of expertise of this year's top 100 HR tech influencers is impressive, especially at a time when we're seeing significant enhancements in HR technology. I'm very excited about it.”

This list features experts who are leading the way amid emerging trends and challenges, including the impact of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. ”

Our roundup of the top 100 HR Tech influencers includes HR Tech Online keynote speakers such as Brian Sommer, Dr. Amy Dufresne and Dani Johnson, as well as HR Technology Europe chair Madeline Laurano and keynote speakers Kevin Oakes, Hung Lee, Enter Josh Bersin.

This global list includes executives and leaders shaping HR technology delivery, analysts and researchers providing trusted insights into innovative HR technology systems, and helping organizations effectively use HR technology. consultants and advisors, practitioners with hands-on experience optimizing HR technology, educators and thought leaders. Share your knowledge and perspective on the future of HR technology.

Influencers include authors, podcasters, presenters, and experts, as well as millions of LinkedIn followers and viewers around the world.

