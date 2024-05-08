Why machines can hear better by making contact with our 'gerbil brain'





Macquarie University researchers have debunked a 75-year-old theory about how humans determine the source of sound, paving the way for the next generation of more adaptive and efficient hearing, from hearing aids to smartphones. There is a possibility that the secret to developing the device will be revealed.

In the 1940s, an engineering model was developed to explain how humans can identify the source of a sound based on the mere tens of millionths of a second difference in the time it takes a sound to reach each ear.

This model worked on the theory that position in space is represented by dedicated neurons, requiring a set of specialized detectors whose sole function is to determine where sound is coming from.

That assumption has guided and influenced research and the design of audio technology ever since.

But a new research paper published in Current Biology by audiology researchers at Macquarie University has finally shown that the idea of ​​a specialized neural network for spatial hearing is not viable.

Lead author David McAlpine, Distinguished Professor of Hearing at Macquarie University, has spent the past 25 years showing that animal after animal actually uses much sparser neural networks, with neurons on each side of the brain interacting with other neurons. We have proven that it performs this function in addition to .

It was even more difficult to actually show this to humans.

Now, through a combination of specialized hearing tests, advanced brain imaging, and comparisons with the brains of other mammals, including rhesus macaques, he and his team show that humans also use these simpler networks. demonstrated for the first time.

“We like to think that our brains must be much more advanced than other animals in every way, but that's just arrogance,” Professor McAlpine says.

“In this respect, we were able to show that gerbils are similar to guinea pigs, guinea pigs are similar to rhesus monkeys, and rhesus monkeys are similar to humans.

“A sparse, energy-efficient form of neural circuitry performs this function: our gerbil brain.”

The researchers also demonstrated that the same neural network separates speech from background sounds. This is an important discovery for the design of both hearing aids and mobile phone electronic assistants.

Mechanical hearing of all types faces the challenge of hearing in noise, known as the “cocktail party problem.” This makes it difficult for a person using a hearing aid to hear a single voice in a crowded space or understand when a smart device speaks to them.

Professor McAlpine says his team's latest findings suggest that rather than focusing on the currently used large-scale language models (LLMs), we should take a much simpler approach. states.

“LLM is good at predicting the next word in a sentence, but it tries to do too much,” he says.

“Being able to identify the source of the sound is important here, and you don't need a 'deep psychological' language brain to do that. Other animals can do it, too, but they don't have language.”

“When we listen, our brains don't keep track of the sounds the whole time, like big language processors try to do.

“Instead, we and other animals use our 'shallow brains' to pick out very small snippets of sound, including speech, and use these snippets to determine the location and, in some cases, the identity of the sound source. tag.

“We don't need to reconstruct high-fidelity signals to do this, but instead, our brains interpret how the signals are processed neurally long before they reach the language centers of the cortex. understand how to express it.

“This shows that machines don't need to be trained to use language the way human brains do in order to be able to listen effectively.

“All you need is a gerbil brain.”

The team's next step is to identify the minimum amount of information that can be conveyed in sound while maximizing spatial listening.

