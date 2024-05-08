Google brings Circle to Search to all iPhones with Lens Shortcuts





Earlier this year, Google launched the Circle to Search feature for Android, which lets you take a screenshot and select what you're searching for. Thanks to Google Lens and his iOS shortcuts, the underlying Circle to Search functionality can now be replicated on any iPhone.

Google has previously said that the main difference between Google Lens and Circle to Search is that the latter can be accessed by anyone on Android via the gesture bar or a long press on the home button. Although they otherwise share the same search and OCR (optical character recognition) technology, CtS benefits from the ability to circle and lasso the items you want to select, rather than just tapping. I am.

Google Lens has been available on iOS as part of the Google (Search) app for a long time.

The Google app now offers a shortcut to take a screenshot and send it to Google Lens for analysis. This “Find Screenshot” shortcut can be activated very easily using the action button on your iPhone 15 Pro.

However, that ease of access can be replicated on all other (latest) iPhones, thanks to the back tap gesture. You can launch shortcuts by double or triple tapping the back of your device.

On your iPhone,[設定]>[アクセシビリティ]>[タッチ]Go to. Scroll down and select Back Tap. Choose between double tap or triple tap.[ショートカット]Scroll down to the area and select Shortcut. Tap Back. Tap to apply settings. Double-tap or triple-tap the back of your phone to run the shortcut.

Your iPhone can take a screenshot of your current display and send it to Google Lens to quickly copy, translate, and visually search text, and add text queries. On the first run, select “Always Allow” to allow image sharing.

While Circle to Search offers a more optimized UX, this Google Lens shortcut leverages native iOS features to bring underlying visual search functionality to every iPhone. This is a pretty smart move by Google.

