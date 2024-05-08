3 tech stocks that just got an upgrade





Over the past week, Wall Street's main focus has been on Silicon Valley's tech giants. The stock prices of some of these companies have soared due to a combination of factors, including impressive earnings reports, significant market share growth, technological advancements, and profitable prospects.

These companies have leveraged innovative strategies, differentiated product offerings, and a growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) to position themselves as frontrunners in their respective markets and are recognized by Morningstar. It has received a fair value boost from equity analysts.

For technology-focused investors, it may be a good time to keep a close eye on the following companies. These companies continue to build lasting strength and boast a long path to sustainable growth and profitability, driven by long-term trends.

iPhone maker Apple (APPL) is one of the world's largest companies with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products.

The technology giant recently reported second-quarter results with revenue of US$90.75 billion, beating expectations. It also announced its largest share buyback program at $110 billion, accelerating the stock's rise.

Revenues were down 4% year-on-year, and sales for Apple's main driver, the iPhone, were down 10% over the same period, but medium-term expectations for the iPhone as well as services were healthy, leading to Morningstar. 's equity analyst William Kerwin raised his fair value on the stock. From 160 USD to 170 USD.

Expected challenges in fiscal 2024 could dampen Apple's results, especially with lower iPhone revenue in China and slower pace of iPhone updates around the world. Nevertheless, Mr. Kerwin's decision to increase fair value was influenced by his expectation that “iPhone revenues will be accretive in fiscal 2025 in anticipation of an enhanced iPhone 16 refresh cycle in fall 2024.”

The forecast for sales growth in 2025 is also supported by the expectation that the next model of the iPhone 16, which will be released in September, will have generation AI capabilities. “We believe Apple will make an announcement about generative AI at its developer conference in June,” says Kerwin, “where they typically announce their new iOS software for the iPhone.”

Generative artificial intelligence products introduced by Apple this year could help improve growth next year and start a new supercycle of consumer adoption and market expansion.

Google's parent company, Alphabet (GOOG), derives 90% of its revenue from its search engine, with more than 85% of that coming from online advertising. Additional revenue comes from Google Play and YouTube, as well as hardware such as Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home devices. Alphabet recently reported strong first-quarter earnings featuring accelerated revenue growth and higher margins due to restructuring plans. Additionally, the company has implemented an annual dividend program of approximately $10 billion and has set aside an additional $70 billion for share buybacks.

Total revenue increased 15% year over year (13% in the prior quarter), and search ad revenue increased 14% driven by growth in Asia.

“Google's ecosystem is strengthening as its products are adopted by more users, making its online advertising services more attractive to advertisers and publishers,” Morningstar's stock report said. ” is stated.

The company leverages technological innovation to improve the user experience across Google products and streamline ad transactions for publishers and advertisers. This includes AI integration for search result delivery.

“The introduction of generative AI adds some uncertainty, but we expect Google to ultimately use its information advantage to maintain its lead,” said Michael Hodel, equity analyst at Morningstar. and raised the fair value of the stock from US$171 to US$179. However, he added that the stock is now significantly more valuable due to the recent surge in the stock price following the earnings release.

Microsoft (MSFT), the world's largest company by market capitalization as of May 3, is best known for its Windows operating system and Office productivity suite. The company focuses on productivity and business processes (legacy and cloud-based Microsoft Office), intelligence clouds (Azure, Windows Server OS), and more personal computing (Windows clients, Xbox, Bing search, Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops). ).

Microsoft recently announced massive third quarter results that beat both revenue and bottom line expectations. Revenue increased 17% year over year to US$61.86 billion, with Productivity and Business Processes up 12%, Intelligent Cloud up 21% and Personal Computing up 17%.

Given near-term growth and strong profitability, Morningstar equity analyst Dan Romanoff raised his fair value on the stock from $420 to $435.

These impressive results highlight the strength of the company's artificial intelligence, Azure, and gaming products. “AI remains central and contributed 700 basis points to Azure's growth,” Romanoff said, adding that management's guidance for fiscal 2025 includes double-digit revenue growth and operating margin contraction of about 1 percentage point. pointed out.

The Intelligent Cloud (IC) segment accounts for 40%-45% of the company's total revenue and has emerged as the crown jewel of the business. Azure accounts for 25% to 30% of total enterprise revenue, or two-thirds of the IC segment. This segment also includes his OpenAI, which helped Microsoft achieve a leadership position in the artificial intelligence field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.ca/ca/news/249011/3-tech-stocks-that-just-got-an-upgrade.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos