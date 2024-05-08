Israeli innovation comes to TC Tel Aviv





Returning to Tel Aviv for the third year in a row, TechCrunch brought together its editorial team to curate a day-long conference focused on the mobility industry. No longer a networking event at a bar, TechCrunch TLV held his June 6th event at the Tel Aviv Convention Center where he welcomed more than 1,000 attendees.

Everyone wanted to hear the latest news from the biggest names in mobility, including Byton, Google, Daimler, Lyft, Luminar, Gett, and Waze. The stage also saw prominent tech investors Yahar Zirka and Kemi Peres speak about the growth of Israel's ecosystem, and new entrants like iAngels move deeper into vertical investing. . Gaza Sky Geeks and Hybrid Ventures discussed Arab-Israeli innovation.

In all, 76 startups from Israel and abroad exhibited at the inaugural TLV Startup Alley, representing a wide range of the startup scene, including pavilions at the 8200 Alumni Accelerator and WMW.

Our prominent sponsors were conducting various programs throughout the day. Examples of sponsor participation include Here Mobility's mini-hackathon, the European Innovation Council's Innovation Break, and United Airlines hosting the closing reception. In preparation for the event, TechCrunch partnered with Globes, a national media organization with a strong presence in Israel, to help raise awareness of the conference.

Approximately 30 media outlets were in attendance that day, including AP, Bloomberg, Reuters, Business Insider, BBC, and Channel 2. The day after the event received numerous reports from these media outlets, demonstrating TechCrunch's commitment to exploring the best of Israel. technology.

Last but not least, TechCrunch co-hosted the first-ever Israel Innovation Weekin partnership with The Bridge Builders. The results weren't shabby! In his freshman effort, he has registered more than 9,000 Israeli technology enthusiasts for more than 20 events, including the TC TLV Conference, Verizon Ventures + Deutsche Telekom, Aleph VC, Yazamiot – Women Entrepreneurs, and Unit 8200 Alumni. Events were held at any time. TechCrunch attended many events that week, and the energy was palpable.

At TechCrunch, we love Tel Aviv and look forward to building an even stronger event next year. Thank you everyone for coming!

* Read and watch the full TC TLV here. See more photos here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/israeli-tech-innovation-comes-to-tc-tel-aviv/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos