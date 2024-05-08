Google's $1 billion data center investment could be good news for Arlington's tech industry





Amazon Headquarters 2 in Pentagon City (Staff Photo: Jay Westcott)

With Google planning to spend $1 billion on data centers in Northern Virginia, places like Arlington may have new opportunities to attract technology investment.

The data center expansion announced last week is based in Loudoun and Prince William counties, but will impact the entire region, said Terry Clower, director of George Mason University's Center for Regional Analysis.

Similar infrastructure funding is flowing into the Washington, D.C., area, and Amazon is still planning a second expansion of its Arlington headquarters, giving the area its status as a Big Tech hub of activity. may be ready to consolidate.

“For me, the data center is part of the infrastructure of the future that will allow us to take advantage of the promises we made with HQ2,” Clower said.

However, not everyone is so keen. Increasing quality-of-life concerns about data centers are causing some localities to re-evaluate Big Tech's role in their communities and ultimately throughout Northern Virginia.

Data centers and big technology

Even before Google announced its investment, other data center majors were making strides in Northern Virginia this year.

Digital Realty Trust filed paperwork in February to expand its Loudoun County presence by up to 11.7 million square feet. Microsoft followed this up with a $465 million data center land deal in Prince William County.

The continued growth of Northern Virginia's data centers parallels the growth of artificial intelligence and, with it, the need for computing. Meanwhile, AI-related jobs in the D.C. region are reportedly on the rise, rivaled only by California.

In Clower's view, these developments are encouraging for technology investors from all walks of life.

“Having a data center in this region will make us even more attractive to cutting-edge companies looking to develop this,” he said.

There are practical reasons for this. Being close to servers reduces delays when businesses process very large data packets. Additionally, Clower said, “data owners want to be close to these centers.”

He said Northern Virginia's role as the data center capital of the world will help future technology growth in places including Arlington, depending on how local governments play their cards in an increasingly competitive market. I believe it has the potential to attract

“Trust me, Ohio State wants it,” Clower said, referring to investments in data infrastructure. “Texas wants it. Arizona wants it.”

The question is how badly Northern Virginia wants it.

Concerns about energy consumption, noise and greenhouse gas emissions are prompting Fairfax County to draft stricter zoning regulations related to data centers. And last month, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors approved building a data center campus in Ashburn that would be one-fourth the size the developer had hoped for.

Arlington, lacking land for a large campus, has largely stayed out of the data center field. Unlike Fairfax County, the Arlington County Zoning Ordinance does not mention information hubs.

However, not all data centers require large tracts of land. For example, Amazon received permission from Fairfax County in 2022 to build a center on the site of a former office building.

“The industry and technology are rapidly evolving,” Clower said. “It’s hard to keep that up.”

HQ2 development continues

Amazon is steadily increasing its presence in Arlington while building a data facility in Fairfax County.

Despite the weak employment figures for its second headquarters in 2023, the company says it still aims to bring at least 25,000 jobs to the region by 2038.

“While our hiring has slowed, HQ2 was always intended to be a multi-year project and long-term investment, and that remains the case,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon's vice president of global economic development. ” he told ARLnow.

Approximately 8,000 people currently work at HQ2. The company has more than 1,000 job openings at its headquarters and has begun public works on the planned second phase of its Pentagon City campus. However, there is no word yet on when construction will begin on the bulk of the Penn Place site, where the distinctive Helix Tower will be built.

“At this time, we do not have any updates regarding the timing of the second phase of HQ2,” Sullivan said. “Our long-term commitment to the second quarter and the region remains unchanged.”

