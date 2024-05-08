Department of Defense talent and industry partnerships are key to leveraging innovation > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Partnerships between Department of Defense personnel and private industry remain core to the military's ability to leverage innovation and defend against emerging threats, the Pentagon's top cyber official said today.

Air Force Gen. Timothy D. Ho, commander of U.S. Cyber ​​Command, spoke at the Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security in Washington, saying the power of the U.S. economy and private innovation remains at the core of ingenuity. Stated.

“So how we think about partnerships with industry is really the foundation of how we move forward,” Ho said. “When we think about cybersecurity and the role that industry plays, […], we are unique in that our domain is actually an artificially created domain primarily by Western industry. ”

Ho, who also serves as director of the National Security Agency, said the organization he oversees is uniquely positioned to build partnerships that “leverage the entire ecosystem.”

He said one way the Department of Defense builds these relationships is by working with industry on information sharing through the agency.

“The number of cybersecurity recommendations made by the National Security Agency is beginning to reveal what the threat actually is,” he said. “And with industry contributing to this, we can not only influence government, but also influence government in terms of being able to inform our understanding and synchronize it with industry's view. It gives us a complete picture that can also have an impact on the cybersecurity industry.”

This approach is especially important when considering the protection of critical infrastructure, Ho said.

“Having more partnerships with industry and being able to share and execute them on a non-confidential level will allow us to expand our partnerships and do them faster.”

Defense officials highlighted these partnerships in the Pentagon's first strategy to strengthen cybersecurity across the defense industry sector, released in March.

The Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Strategy provides a direction for increased cooperation between the Department of Defense and the U.S. defense industrial base to focus on cybersecurity efforts as officials say cyber threats continue. Planning.

This strategy sets out the Department of Defense's vision over the next three years to build a secure, resilient, and technologically capable U.S. defense industrial base to ensure America's warfighting advantage.

We outline four goals that align with that vision.

1

Strengthen the Department of Defense's governance structure for cybersecurity of the U.S. defense industrial base.

2

Strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the U.S. defense industrial base.

3

Maintaining the resilience of critical defense industrial base functions in a cyber competitive environment.and

Four

Improve cybersecurity cooperation between the Department of Defense and the U.S. defense industrial base.

Mr. Ho emphasized that the defense industrial base remains the core of America's enduring advantage.

This advantage is further enabled by an innovative workforce that is ready to take advantage of emerging technologies, Ho said.

He added that continuing to develop skills and ingenuity across the workforce remains central to the company's strategy to leverage emerging technologies such as generative artificial intelligence.

“We have a unique workforce,” Ho said. “That’s really our foundation: advanced technology [with] The ability to quickly operationalize and integrate technology. ”

The Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security brings together pioneers and champions from government, the private sector, and the scientific community for two days to consider ways to advance collaboration in the pursuit of national security. This is an event. The late Ash Carter was the 25th Secretary of Defense.

