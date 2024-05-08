Apple's new ad sparks backlash from viewers who criticize it as missing the point.





CNN —

When an ad goes viral, it's usually because it resonates with viewers and they can't help but talk about it, or people are so upset that they flood social media to vent their outrage. For one of two reasons.

Apple's new iPad Pro ad seems to fall into the latter category. The ad, posted by Apple CEO Tim Cook on social media on Tuesday, began as a kind of time capsule of human creativity.

There is a metronome. record player. The lights in the warehouse-like room then turn on and we see dozens of these items and other creative tools placed on a metal plate in the center of the shot. There's also a cathode ray tube television, paint cans, a globe, a piano, an 80s arcade video game, and a sculptural bust of a human head and a trumpet. Another giant metal plate hangs ominously above it.

The metal plate begins to descend as the first words of Sonny & Cher's 1972 single “All I Ever Need Is You” are heard.

The items are put into a giant hydraulic press and within about 40 seconds everything is crushed with a huge amount of force in a dramatic way.

After destruction, the hydraulic press will start rising again. Now the debris is gone. In its place is a shiny new iPad Pro. The voiceover says, “The most powerful iPad ever is also the thinnest.”

Cher concluded her one-minute spot by singing, “All I ever need is you.”

Videos of hydraulic presses destroying everything from electronics to candy have become extremely popular over the past few years, in part because the way things crumble under pressure is often mesmerizing.

Apple appears to be trying to capitalize on this trend, making the case for how powerful the new iPad Pro is and can replace other means of creative expression.

However, for many viewers, this ad did not get the attention it deserved.

I'm not sure that wanton destruction of everything good and beautiful is really the atmosphere you wanted this world to have, said one of the commenters on X.

I can't relate to this video at all. Others say it lacks respect for creative equipment and mocks creators.

CNN has reached out to Apple for comment.

Some people may understand what the ad is trying to say, but it doesn't resonate with them.

Creative concept and great execution, but wow, this ad made me surprisingly (sic) sad. One X user says: The song selection also seems to particularly fetishize technology over real life. Right now, I want to avoid screens and spend more time enjoying the offline world.

It was about capturing and honoring the essence of what was special about all those things and experiences and integrating them into one device, not about crushing the soul, says another at X.

Many people agreed with this opinion and said that the ad would have been better the other way around.

This isn't the first time an ad hasn't turned out the way a company expected, like Peloton's infamous holiday ad or Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad. But with concerns that AI could replace workers in many industries, and a growing body of research worrying about the impact long-term use of social media has on us, many of consumers are becoming increasingly wary of technology.

This ad perfectly encapsulates the insight that people believe technology is destroying everything we used to find joy in. And they're presenting that as a good thing, says a Wall Street Journal reporter. It's been a while since I've seen such a visceral reaction to the scene.

