Advocating for women in technology: A call to action for engineering leaders





I ended up taking my daughters to work, but I didn't want to show off at work on a bring the family to work themed day, especially one with endless desserts. The girls were astonished. As a final highlight after all the fun activities, I took them to “Dad's Desk” and walked past a bunch of engineers.

I asked proudly as I sat down at my desk. “So, what did you think?'' My younger brother, Surabhi, was still shaken by the festivities but handled it “pretty cool''. I was surprised and asked, “Is that all?” After a long silence, she uttered a shocking sentence. “Okay, that's a lot of fun, but where are the girls?”

Surabhi's innocent question stuck in my mind. Although I didn't realize it, the lack of female engineers was also obvious to young girls. The moment was a stark reminder of the underrepresentation of women in the tech industry.

Where are girls as leaders in engineering? That's the question I want to answer. We have a responsibility to foster a culture of innovation and excellence within our organizations, but true innovation thrives on diversity, and teams lacking gender representation will not reach their full potential. I'm passionate about supporting women in technology, especially female software engineers. And more importantly, don't wait for our daughters to give us this recognition.

It's time to break down barriers and actively champion the talented women who will shape the future of technology. Here, we explore the importance of diversity and inclusion, discuss how to be strong advocates for women in the field, and dig into how to foster women's professional development.

Diversity is strength: Why women belong in tech

The technology industry has long been dominated by men. Despite progress, the numbers remain grim. According to Women in Technology Research, women make up only 14% of the software engineering workforce. This lack of diversity not only limits the talent pool but also inhibits creativity.

Research shows that diverse teams perform better than homogeneous teams. Women bring unique perspectives and approaches to problem-solving, leading to more innovative solutions. Actively including women in leadership roles fosters collaboration and an inclusive culture where all voices are heard.

Building a more inclusive technology environment

Creating a truly inclusive environment requires more than just words. Here are some actionable steps engineering leaders can take.

Unconscious Bias Training: We all have unconscious biases. Introducing unconscious bias training to your team can help you identify these biases and develop strategies to reduce their impact on hiring processes and career development opportunities. Mentorship Program: We provide guidance, support, and career roadmaps by connecting talented women with experienced mentors, both male and female. Flexible working arrangements: We recognize that work-life balance is important to everyone. By offering flexible working arrangements, we empower women to excel in their careers while managing their personal responsibilities. Sponsorship: It's important to champion women in advancement and leadership opportunities. Become an active sponsor of their talent and accomplishments within your organization.Be an Advocate: Amplifying Women's Voices

Engineering leaders are blessed with a platform. Here are some ways to use it to effectively advocate for women:

Highlight accomplishments: Recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of women on your team. Share your work with colleagues and peers. Speaking at conferences: When presenting at conferences, include women on panels or designate women to speak independently rather than tokenistically. Promoting Women's Leadership: Actively advocate for women in leadership roles within our organization and industry groups. Deal with impostor syndrome!Investing in professional development

Women's empowerment means providing women with the resources they need to thrive. Here's how to support your professional development:

Skills Development Programs: We offer training programs and workshops tailored to the specific needs of women engineers. Conference Funding: Provides financial support for women to attend industry conferences and workshops for skills development and networking opportunities. Internal Leadership Programs: Engage women in leadership development programs that give them the tools they need to reach their full potential.build the future together

By actively promoting diversity and inclusion, championing women in tech, and supporting their professional development, we can make the tech industry more vibrant, welcoming, and successful. This is more than just checking a box. It's about creating a future where every engineer, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to be their best, develop their unique talents and reach their full potential.

Champion women in technology and unleash the true power of innovation. The future requires great technology, but it can only be achieved with a truly diverse and inclusive workforce.

Sriram Panyam is an engineering leader with extensive experience developing foundational platforms and has led diverse technology teams in large-scale distributed systems, cloud engineering, and SaaS platforms. Sriram is based in Sunnyvale, California with his lovely wife and his three wonderful daughters.

