Digital recreation of the dead requires urgent regulation, AI ethicist says | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Digital recreations of the dead are on the brink of becoming a reality and need to be regulated urgently, AI ethicists say, as dead bots can cause psychological harm and even possess their creators and users. warns.

Such services are already technically possible and legally allowed, and could potentially allow users to upload conversations with their deceased relatives and bring grandma back to life in the form of a chatbot. Researchers at the University of Cambridge suggest that.

These are sometimes sold to parents who are terminally ill and want to leave something to interact with their children, and others who want to catalog their entire lives and create an interactive legacy. Sometimes it is simply marketed to healthy people.

But in both cases, the newspaper argues, unscrupulous companies and imprudent business practices can cause lasting psychological damage and fundamentally disregard the rights of the deceased.

Dr Katarzyna Nowaczyk-Basiska, one of the study co-authors at the Cambridge Leverhulme Center for Future Intelligence (LCFI), said the rapid progress in generative AI means that almost anyone with internet access and basic know-how can die. He said it means he can bring his loved ones back to life.

This area of ​​AI is an ethical minefield. It is important to prioritize the dignity of the deceased and ensure that this is not compromised by economic incentives such as digital post-mortem services.

One risk is companies monetizing digital legacy services through advertising. Users of such services may be shocked when a digitally recreated loved one starts suggesting they order takeout instead of cooking from scratch, resulting in the loss of their data. This could lead to the unpleasant realization that the company was not consulted about whether it could be used for such services, the paper suggested. Method.

The consequences can be even worse if the users of such services are children. Parents who want to help their children cope with the loss of a mother or father may quickly turn to Deadbot.

However, there is little evidence that such approaches are psychologically helpful, and much to suggest that they can shortcut the normal mourning process and cause significant harm.

The paper warns that no re-creation service can prove that allowing children to interact with deadbots is beneficial, or at least does not harm this vulnerable group. .

To preserve the dignity of the dead and the mental health of the living, researchers have proposed a series of best practices that may require regulatory enforcement.

Such services would, for example, require steps to carefully retire deadbots, limit their interactive features to adults only, and be very transparent about how deadbots operate and the limitations of artificial systems. must be high.

The idea of ​​using a ChatGPT-style AI system to recreate a deceased loved one is not science fiction. In 2021, Joshua Barbeau made headlines when he used his GPT-3 to create a chatbot that speaks in the voice of his deceased girlfriend. Six years ago, developer Eugenia Quida transformed her close friend's text messages into a chatbot. This ultimately led to the creation of the popular AI companion app Replika.

This technology extends beyond chatbots. In 2021, genealogy site MyHeritage introduced Deep Nostalgia, a feature that creates animated videos of users' ancestors from still photos. After the feature went viral, the company acknowledged that some users found it creepy.

The results could be controversial and it is difficult to remain indifferent to this technology, MyHeritage said at the time. This feature is intended for nostalgic use, i.e. to bring beloved ancestors back to life. Our driver videos do not include audio to prevent abuse, such as creating deepfake videos of living people.

A year later, MyHeritage introduced DeepStory, which allows users to generate talking videos.

