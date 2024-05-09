Google Cloud accidentally deletes UniSupers online accounts due to unprecedented configuration error | Superannuation





More than 500,000 UniSuper fund members were left without access to their superannuation accounts for a week after a unique Google Cloud configuration error deleted the financial services provider's private cloud accounts, Google and UniSuper have revealed.

Service began to be restored for UniSuper customers on Thursday, more than a week after the system went offline. Investment account balances will reflect last week's figures, and Unisuper said it would update these figures as soon as possible.

Unisuper CEO Peter Chun said in a letter to the fund's 620,000 members on Wednesday night that the outage was not the result of a cyberattack and that personal data was compromised as a result of the outage. I explained that there was nothing wrong with that. Chun pointed out that Google's cloud service is the problem.

In an unusual joint statement, Chun and Google Cloud global CEO Thomas Kuran apologized to members for the outage, saying it was extremely frustrating and disappointing.

They said the outage was caused by a misconfiguration that resulted in the UniSupers cloud account being deleted, something that had never happened before with Google Cloud.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the disruption stems from an unprecedented series of events in which an inadvertent misconfiguration during provisioning of the UniSupers Private Cloud service ultimately led to the removal of the UniSupers Private Cloud subscription. Both men acknowledged that this had occurred.

This is an isolated and unique event that has never occurred before on any Google Cloud client in the world. This shouldn't have happened. Google Cloud has identified the event that caused this disruption and has taken steps to prevent it from happening again.

UniSuper typically has overlap between the two regions, but this has been removed across both regions as the fund's cloud subscription has been removed to allow easy recovery if one service goes down or is lost. has occurred.

UniSuper was eventually able to restore service as the fund had secured backup from another provider.

They said these backups minimized data loss and greatly improved UniSuper and Google Cloud's ability to complete restores.

Restoring the UniSupers private cloud instance required incredible focus, effort, and cross-team partnership to enable large-scale recovery of all core systems.

The dedication and collaboration between UniSuper and Google Cloud resulted in a large-scale recovery of a private cloud containing hundreds of virtual machines, databases, and applications.

UniSuper manages approximately $125 billion in funds.

