Google Cloud misconfiguration causes Oz fund to be suspended for a week The Register

Australian superannuation fund UniSuper is working hard to get back on track after an “unprecedented event” at Google Cloud took its systems offline.

A May 9 estimate for the restoration of “some” member services means the platform will be out for a week after UniSuper was taken offline due to bugs and misconfigurations on Google's part during private cloud provisioning. .

Google said: “The UniSuper service disruption was due to a rare issue in Google Cloud that resulted in an inadvertent misconfiguration during the provisioning of the UniSupers private cloud, resulting in a previously unknown software bug impacting the UniSupers system.” It was caused by a combination of.”

“This is an unprecedented event and steps are being taken to ensure this does not happen again.”

All of this is very reassuring for scheme members who may not have access to services. What's more, other users of Google's cloud services are wondering whether other previously unknown bugs or misconfigurations await them.

Google said it was working “around the clock” with UniSuper to resolve the issue, stressing that the issue had nothing to do with malicious activity or cyberattacks. In fact, it looks a lot like a possible future version of Who, Me?

Moving enterprise workloads and data to the cloud isn't necessarily a panacea for all outages.

Just ask any OVH customer who suddenly realized maybe they should have paid a little more attention to their backups after one of their data centers went up in flames in 2021.

It's all a little messy. UniSuper migrated its workloads to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in 2023. Previously, we hosted on a combination of Azure and our own datacenters. Less than a year later, the fund suffered an extended suspension at the hands of Google.

UniSuper said it expects some services to come back online “in a limited capacity” tomorrow in preparation for a full recovery. “I want to be clear that Google Cloud is not the only cloud service provider that UniSuper uses,” the fund's CEO Peter Chung said earlier this week. “The ability to minimize data loss has been ensured.”

However, the initial balance will be displayed as of Monday, April 29, 2024, and will be updated as the restoration progresses. Unisuper said trading and investment continues as normal.

The Register has contacted Google for more information about what exactly happened.

In this case, it appears that the crisis could have been averted by using multiple cloud providers, even if UniSuper took some time to post Google's explanation. This incident highlighted the need to regularly create, test, and store backups outside of potentially explosive areas and to regularly validate disaster recovery plans. This is in case a “previously unknown software bug” occurs.

