Google DeepMinds' latest medical breakthrough borrows tricks from AI image generators





Much of the recent AI hype has centered around captivating digital content generated from simple prompts, while also showing how AI can massively reduce labor and make malicious propaganda more persuasive. There are also concerns about our ability to be what we are. (Fun!) But some of AI's most promising and potentially less creepy work is in healthcare. A new update to Google's AlphaFold software could lead to breakthroughs in research and treatment of new diseases.

The AlphaFold software, developed by Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs (also owned by Alphabet), has already demonstrated that it can predict how proteins will fold with shocking accuracy. It catalogs his staggering 200 million known proteins, and according to Google, millions of researchers have used previous versions to develop his vaccines for malaria, cancer treatments, and more. He has made discoveries in fields such as enzyme design.

Knowing the shape and structure of a protein determines how it interacts with the human body, allowing scientists to develop new drugs or improve existing ones. But the new version, AlphaFold 3, can model other important molecules, including DNA. It can also graph interactions between drugs and diseases, potentially opening exciting new doors for researchers. And Google says it achieves that accuracy with 50% better accuracy than existing models.

AlphaFold 3 takes us beyond proteins to a wide range of biomolecules, Google's DeepMind research team wrote in a blog post. This leap could open the door to more innovative science, from developing biorenewable materials and more resilient crops to accelerating drug design and genomics research.

How do proteins respond to DNA damage? How will they find and repair it? Google DeepMind project leader John Jumper told Wired. Let's start answering these questions.

Before the advent of AI, scientists could only study protein structures through sophisticated methods such as electron microscopy and X-ray crystallography. Machine learning streamlines much of that process by using patterns recognized in training (often imperceptible to humans or standard equipment) to predict the shape of proteins based on their amino acids.

Google says part of AlphaFold 3s' progress comes from applying diffusion models to molecular predictions. Diffusion models are a core part of AI image generation tools such as Midjourney, Google Gemini, and OpenAI's DALL-E 3. Wired explains that incorporating these algorithms into AlphaFold sharpens the molecular structures the software generates. In other words, it takes a configuration that seems vague or ambiguous and makes educated guesses based on patterns in the training data to clarify it.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis told Wired that this is a big step forward for us. This is exactly what is needed for drug discovery. We need to see how small molecules bind to drugs, how strongly they bind, and what else they bind to.

AlphaFold 3 uses a color-coded scale to label the confidence level of predictions, allowing researchers to take appropriate precautions against results that are unlikely to be accurate. Blue means high reliability. Red means less certainty.

Google is making AlphaFold 3 free for researchers to use for non-commercial research. However, unlike past versions, the company has not open sourced the project. Professor David Baker of the University of Washington, one of the prominent researchers developing similar software, expressed disappointment that Google had chosen that path. But he was also surprised by the software's capabilities. AlphaFold 3's structural prediction performance is very good, he said.

As for what's next, Google says Isomorphic Labs is already working with pharmaceutical companies to apply it to real-world drug design challenges and ultimately develop new treatments that change patients' lives. It states that

