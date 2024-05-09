Prose CMO Megan Streeter: AI is at our core





When Prose launched in 2017, custom hair care was an untapped market, allowing the brand to revolutionize the space. Since then, Prose has sold over 10 million of his units and expanded into skin care in May 2023.

May 2023 also marked a significant milestone for Prose, reaching profitability before bringing in annual sales of approximately $135 million. Co-founder and CEO Arnaud Plus expects the brand to have sales of about $160 million in 2024. Plas acknowledged that the brand's skin care line is a key driver of profitability. This category is reported to account for approximately 10% of the brand's sales.

In its next phase of growth, Prose will use its learnings and innovations to expand into new categories such as textured hair care and further strengthen its momentum in skin care.

After three years leading Prose's marketing, CMO Megan Streeter joins the Glossy Beauty Podcast to talk about what's next for the brand, how she's further revolutionizing beauty technology, and how the customization market is expanding. Ta. The following excerpts have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Driving innovation in trending categories “Prose is helping drive growth and buzz. What's different for us is that personalization used to be a trend, but now it's not. It's the future. And we are leaders. When I think about business, when I think about Prose, when I think about the hair care category, three things come to mind: First and foremost, we've reconceptualized the idea of ​​a one-size-fits-all approach. We made it happen in response to your request.Nowadays, every product is customized to meet the needs of consumers.AI is a buzzword. But AI has been at our core since the beginning. We're proud of our proprietary AI algorithms that drive and power what's happening behind the scenes to create personalized products. The third is sustainability. At Prose, consumers are not only looking for effectiveness, but also focusing on sustainability. It is about merging the approach of having beauty together. [Through our technology]We make sure our products don't go to waste and are doing good for the environment. ”

The Importance of AI “AI is now becoming an integral part of everyday language. It's everywhere. It's part of life. For us, this is important because we are an AI-powered company. Its unique We wouldn't be able to do what we do without algorithms. For consumers, it's important that we combine that with the human touch. Our research and development teams, our product development teams, our marketing teams put a lot of energy into it. That's where we're focusing and having great expertise so we can leverage AI and technology. [to our advantage], but you can also support it with a human touch. That is also the unique proposal that we at Prose offer. ”

Expansion into Personalized Skin Care “We are very proud of our expansion into skin care. This demonstrates the fact that we want to be not only a personalized hair care brand, but also a personalized beauty company. Since launching in May 2023, we have experienced tremendous month-on-month growth. We took a completely different approach to our launch. We started by leveraging our existing subscribers. The past year has been all about testing, learning, and optimizing. … We were able to convert over 10% of our subscriber base who are now hair care customers. The repeat rate is over 80% compared to the previous month.We have 1,500 5-star reviews, which is small for a skin care product line. We can offer more than 10,000 possible combinations.”

Streeter's outlook on DTC [being solely DTC]. The environment has become tough. The market is changing and costs are rising, not only in terms of product costs but also advertising costs, so you have to be very smart about where you invest. There are several things that have enabled us to do that and continue on our path to profitability. Our technology stack has allowed us to find efficiencies and scale. Skincare is also a big driver in terms of profitability, and we're getting smarter. Part of our culture is focused on always learning, always testing and learning. We've honed in on different attribution models, incrementality tests, and different cohorts to find new ways to think about your investments in terms of ensuring you're meeting their needs. That applies not only from a product perspective, but also from the top of the funnel all the way through the customer journey. We're a data-focused company, so we don't rest on our laurels. We look at the numbers every day to make sure we're moving in the right direction. But we've helped set up the right infrastructure to do that, and we've put in place the right checks and balances to make sure we're moving in the right direction. For other his DTC companies, it's difficult. You can't reproduce what we're doing here. It's part of our uniqueness and what makes us defensive.Costs keep going up, but that's how you invest [that matters]. You have to be very focused and smart from an attribution perspective and understand where you can acquire the next incremental customer at the most cost efficient cost. It must be built organically to balance acquisition costs. From a company-wide perspective, you also need to invest in your people at the right pace. ”

