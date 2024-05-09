Google DeepMind launches AI model of living cells





Google DeepMind unveils artificial intelligence models of the building blocks of life and their interactions within cells, helping to unlock the secrets of disease and help find treatments for conditions such as cancer.

AlphaFold 3, a third-generation technology first developed in 2018, provides unprecedented insight into how small biological structures look and intermingle, according to a paper published Wednesday in Nature. It is said to provide the most sophisticated predictions.

The model, developed in collaboration with Isomorphic Labs, a spin-off from DeepMind's drug discovery arm, applies the predictive power of AI to better understand the subtle mechanisms of life and how they go wrong. This is the latest landmark in this quest.

Biology is a dynamic system, and we need to understand how its properties emerge through interactions between different molecules within cells, says DeepMinds CEO and co-founder Sir Demis Hassabis said. AlphaFold 3 can be considered the first big step towards that.

This technology update expands its biological reach beyond the proteins analyzed to date and provides a richer view of the biochemical networks that make living organisms function. In addition to the genetic code DNA and RNA, this model also covers ligand molecules that can combine with other molecules to become important markers of disease.

“The capabilities of AlphaFold 3s create new opportunities for researchers to rapidly identify potential new drug molecules,” said Max Jaderberg, Chief AI Officer at Isomorphic Labs. Isomorphic Labs partners with pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novartis.

This allows our scientists and drug designers to generate and test hypotheses at the atomic level and make highly accurate structural predictions within seconds using AlphaFold 3, Jaderberg said. This compares to doing this ly, which can take months or even years.

AlphaFold 3 demonstrates significant improvements in predictive accuracy compared to many existing proprietary tools, including those based on proprietary predecessors, the paper states. Developing a suitable AI deep learning framework can significantly reduce the amount of data required to obtain biologically relevant performance, the study adds.

DeepMinds AlphaFold team leader John Jumper noted the technology's potential to improve knowledge of plant biology and, by extension, food security, saying, “We're seeing some really incredible improvements and a lot of new science. I think it will be clarified.” Biologists and early testers are using this to understand how cells function and are beginning to think about how cells go wrong in disease states.

The molecules suggested by AlphaFold 3 will still have to be ly validated and go through the normal process of clinical trials. DeepMind says it will make most of AlphaFold 3s' features available through servers that can be accessed for free by non-commercial users at academic institutions.

A study published this week by Boston Consulting Group suggests that drugs discovered through AI have a higher success rate in early-stage trials than drugs discovered by other methods. The researchers cautioned that this data was an early analysis of the technology's effectiveness in drug discovery, and said AI could double productivity in drug research and development.

Julian Bergeron, a structural biologist at King's College London who was not involved in AlphaFold 3's development but was a test user, said the server promises to change the way people experiment.

You can start testing your hypothesis before you even go to the lab, he said. This will be truly transformative.

Limitations of AlphaFold 3s include the difficulty of fully dealing with chiral or mirror-image molecules and the illusion of spurious structural order in regions that are actually disordered. One solution that models use is to assign confidence measures to predictions to reflect the likelihood of error.

With additional reporting by Ian Johnston

