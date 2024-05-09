Google's new AI predicts molecular behavior and could greatly enhance drug discovery





Google DeepMind, the company's artificial intelligence research lab, is developing a new molecular prediction model called AlphaFold 3 that predicts the interactions of “all the molecules of life” with at least 50% greater accuracy than past models. It is said that it can be predicted. This means scientists can develop drugs that more effectively target diseases, Google said in a blog post and a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

AlphaFold 3, which is freely available to researchers, allows scientists to test different structures made of proteins, DNA, and RNA to predict how different materials will interact.

Performing this type of predictive modeling on AlphaFold 3 has the potential to significantly speed up research while reducing costs. According to Google, creating protein structure predictions previously took years and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014 for an estimated $400 million to $650 million to expand its AI capabilities. DeepMind made headlines for developing a system that can beat the world's best Go, Chess, and Shogi players. Immediately, advances began in the discovery of protein folding and crystal structures.

AlphaFold 2 has been used not only for enzyme design but also for malaria and cancer treatment, Google said. AlphaFold 3 takes things a step further by also focusing on “a wide range of biomolecules,” which could be useful for everything from biorenewable material discovery to drug design and genomics research.

Google said it has already been used to predict hundreds of millions of structures that would “take researchers hundreds of millions of years at the rate of current structural biology experiments.”

DeepMind's sister company, Isomorphic Labs, is already working with pharmaceutical companies to develop new treatments.

DeepMind's advances in supporting scientific research are not only beneficial to humanity, but also give Google a positive brand image as a technology company that wants to use its power and expertise to help solve critical challenges. is also helpful. DeepMind's advances will also help Google enter new markets.

To learn more about Google's everyday AI tools, be sure to read CNET's hands-on reviews of Gemini and ImageFX, as well as reviews of chatbots like Claude, Adobe Firefly, and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/googles-new-ai-predicts-molecular-behavior-which-could-supercharge-drug-discovery/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos