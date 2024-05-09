Hiperbaric hosts HPP Innovation Week 2024, a free online conference on high pressure processing technology





With the slogan “Raising the Standard for Food Safety, Quality and Clean Label Products,” the 2024 HPP Innovation Week will explore new applications for HPP, automation, and HPP's role in safe and sustainable food production.

MIAMI, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hiperbaric, a global leader in high pressure processing (HPP) technology, will host its 4th annual virtual HPP Innovation Week June 18-20.

HPP is a heat-free food preservation technology that uses cold water and high pressure to inactivate food-borne pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. This process maintains nutritional integrity and taste without the use of preservatives, significantly extending shelf life.

This online conference brings together food manufacturers and retailers, food service and packaging companies, regulators, academic leaders, and other HPP industry stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and innovations in HPP. In the last edition, he attracted over 6,000 online participants from 60 countries.

The three-day program provides a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP can meaningfully impact food processing.

The conference will include 25 sessions on the benefits of HPP, new applications, commercialization, research and development, technological advances such as automation and robotic solutions, and sustainability, and how HPP will help reduce food waste and the circular economy. We will explain how to extend the expiration date to help ensure consistency. strategy.

The session includes:

Innovative New Trends in HPP Packaging Crush Safety: HPP's Journey to a “Safe Harbor” for U.S. Juice Regulation Hops to the Future: HPP's Role in Craft Beer Innovation Overview of HPP Trending Uses: Seafood , Meat, Processed Foods, Raw Pet Foods How HPP maintains the quality and safety of cold brew coffee Upcycling food with HPP: Safe and long-term storage using HPP and freeze-drying technology Fruits and vegetables, fresh meats and nutritional supplements for products Using HPP in cold-pressed juices for craft cocktails for bars and restaurants Restaurant industry enhances sea urchin caviar with HPP: Unifresco's all-natural approach

We Feed Raw, a raw pet food manufacturer; Uni Fresco, a natural fresh sea urchin caviar; Twisted Alchemy, a provider of cold-pressed juices for craft cocktails; and a Los Angeles-based third-party HPP service provider. More than 50 speakers will be on stage, including: HPPLA and Goddess Mousse, a startup that makes vegan chocolate mousse, shares his latest HPP innovation.

Supplier speakers include Parker Freeze Dry, a manufacturer of freeze-drying equipment, and Corbion, a supplier of food preservation solutions.

International speakers include Caa Nature, a Spain-based avocado and tomato processor, Colombia-based Huancamole, avocado and salsa processor, and Peru-based value-added fruits and vegetables. It includes Agroindustrias AIB, which is the processor of the product.

Academic speakers include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Cornell University, University of Aveiro, Institute of Agricultural and Food Research and Technology (IRTA), AZTI, CSIRO, and Northumria University.

During the event, Hyperbaric will recognize high pressure processing research projects through the 2nd Annual HPP Research Awards, which will be presented on June 19th. These peer-reviewed awards recognize academic researchers for their scientific contributions to the development of nutritious and safe foods.

“By recognizing young researchers through the HPP Research Awards, we aim to foster innovation and promote safer and more sustainable food systems powered by HPP technology,” said Andrs, CEO of Hiperbaric. Hernando said.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by the Cold Pressure Council, an organization that leads, promotes and promotes industry standardization, user education and consumer awareness of HPP.

“HPP Innovation Week is Hiperbaric's initiative to showcase how our high-pressure processing technology can provide companies with safe food and robust quality assurance standards,” said Roberto Peregrina, U.S. Executive Director, Hiperbaric. “This will provide valuable insight into HPP optimization.” We are expanding our business and exploring new product uses to meet evolving consumer demand for fresh, clean-label foods. ”

Registration for HPP Innovation Week is free, and all content and videos will be available on-demand to each registrant after the conference concludes. Registration can be done at bit.ly/HPP-IW-2024.

About Hyperbaric

Hiperbaric is a world leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing and marketing high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork, and continued efforts in research and development.

Hiperbaric has over 400 machines installed in over 50 countries on 5 continents. Hundreds of companies around the world use his Hiperbaric HPP equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products and ready-to-eat foods.

Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with U.S. offices in Miami, Florida, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia, and Oceania. For more information, please visit www.hiperbaric.com.

For more information, please contact us below.

Anthony ZapataHiperbaric HPP Business Development Manager[email protected] Mobile (US): +1 305 746 0209

Source Hyperbaric

