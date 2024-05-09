UniSuper's Google Cloud environment has been deleted – Finance – Cloud





Industry pension fund UniSuper has revealed that its private cloud infrastructure “subscription” with Google Cloud has been removed due to an error that occurred during provisioning.

In a joint statement released overnight, the foundation followed up on puzzling previous comments that it had lost its primary and secondary cloud-based infrastructure due to a complex series of events, including misconfigurations and software bugs. Shined a light.

The scale of UniSuper's IT problems has become clear, with the fund outage now lasting a week and some member online services scheduled to be restored at a certain point today.

The amended statement says, “An inadvertent misconfiguration during provisioning ultimately resulted in the deletion of UniSuper's private cloud subscription.”

iTnews understands that a misconfiguration occurred on Google's side.

UniSuper's cloud account was deleted due to a series of events caused by a misconfiguration. This is an event not previously observed by Google Cloud.

A joint statement from Peter Chen, CEO of UniSuper, and Thomas Kuran, CEO of Google Cloud, said: “This is an isolated 'one-of-a-kind' incident that has never happened before with any of Google Cloud's clients around the world. It is a unique event.''

“This shouldn't have happened.”

UniSuper lost its cloud infrastructure in “two regions” but said the company believed this configuration allowed it to remain more secure during the outage.

“UniSuper had redundancy in the two regions as protection against outages and losses,” the statement said.

“However, when UniSuper’s private cloud subscriptions were removed, removals occurred in both of these regions.”

Since then, the focus has understandably been on recovering deleted environments.

“Restoring UniSuper's private cloud instances required incredible focus, effort, and cross-team partnership to enable large-scale recovery of all core systems,” the statement said. ”.

UniSuper said the effort resulted in “a large-scale recovery of a private cloud containing hundreds of virtual machines, databases, and applications.”

It also said it was backing up “using additional service providers” to “minimize data loss” and assist with recovery efforts.

It is not clear from this statement what intervention points, if any, exist before a large cloud environment is removed.

The statement “Google Cloud identified the event that caused this disruption and took steps to ensure it never happens again” indicates that some analysis has been performed on the end-to-end process. This suggests that some checks may be carried out in the future. Made.

iTnews understands that other Google Cloud customers have sought clarification and assurance from the provider about their environments this week.

