How Google built generative AI tools for the Chrome browser





From an engineering perspective, LLM technology was difficult to implement in Chrome. It's a new skill set, Adriana says. We needed to learn not only how this technology works, but also how to turn it into a product that people can use. Traditional browser functionality works the same every time you run it. If the inputs of a function are the same, the outputs will also be the same. ” When Adriana and her team write code for a new Chrome feature, they also write tests to ensure it works as expected. “If I pass the test, I feel confident.'' It works,'' she says.

With the ability to use generative AI, it's not that simple. Large-scale language models recognize and generate text and images, so they must be able to adapt to different types of user input. “We take a foundational model, teach it what we want it to do with example use cases, and evaluate how it works for different types of users and scenarios,” Adriana says Mr. Deeper human evaluation is needed to determine if it is working. “It's not a simple binary of 'it works' or 'it doesn't work,'” says Adriana. “We look at it and think, 'Is the tone right? Is this length okay? Is this the level of specificity we're looking for?'” It's a completely different process. ”

One training scenario that Adriana found particularly interesting was how the AI ​​Tab Organizer uses emojis. She says she loves the way the tabs use emojis to label groups. By looking at the emojis, you can easily know the topic of that tab's group when scanning the tab. The Chrome team wanted to add an emoji option for users in the new Auto Tab Organizer, but they also didn't want the possibility of inappropriate options being selected. For example, Adriana explains that if she's planning a celebration of life, she doesn't want Chrome to see a skull and crossbones. So she decided to enlist the help of Google's emoji team to plan what kind of tab groups her categories would be safe for widespread use. Travel, animals, places, nature, etc. These kinds of things are great use cases for emojis, so it's likely that AutoTab Organizer will do a good job of just extracting from these categories. I know, she says.

The Chrome team also wanted to ensure that people could use new AI features without having to understand how the underlying technology works. So they designed Help me write to gather context from the web pages he was viewing and take it from there. Adriana says that you don't want to write a review of a restaurant and tailor it to it, you want to help them fill out a form or sell something. Similarly, when they created the AI ​​theming tool, they initially thought users could create their own prompts and visually theme them. Adriana found it actually a bit difficult to come up with a prompt for this. Instead, she went with a drop-down approach where you can select a subject, such as the Northern Lights or a rainbow, and use other drop-downs to add stylistic details or choose a color scheme. Adriana says she wants to give users the ability to customize, but also narrower options with better results.

