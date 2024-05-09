Google Pixel officially launched in Poland and Czech Republic





The release of the latest Google Pixel 8a coincided with the quiet launch of the Android smartphone lineup in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Update: Czech Republic has also been added to the official Google Pixel store.

One of the main criticisms leveled at Google in recent years is its lack of global availability. Mountain View is slowly expanding into new regions every year, and Europe plays a key role in the expansion of his Pixel brand.

The latest countries to officially have access to the Google Pixel series are Poland and the Czech Republic. The Google Store has an official Polish storefront and an official Czech storefront, and the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and 8 Pro are all available to order in European countries for the first time. Similarly, years ago, a fan would have had to import his Pixel device and therefore not have direct access to support services in case of problems or hardware issues. Prices are as follows.

Google's Pixel support page has quietly added the Czech Republic and Poland to the list of countries where you can buy the latest hardware. His Google store in this area doesn't have a lot of products. Pixel 8a, 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Buds A series with a small selection of third-party accessories like Google 30W charging bricks, USB-C to USB-C cables, official smartphone cases, screen protectors and cases. Unfortunately, there is no room for his Pixel Tablet or other smart home technology in these areas.

This is the first expansion of the Pixel lineup since the launch of Pixel 8, when Portugal and Austria became the first countries to get Pixel smartphones from their local Google Stores. With the addition of Poland to the list of official regions, Google Pixel is now sold in his 23 countries, a significant increase since the launch of the Pixel 7 series, which was sold in just 17 countries.

Google Pixel details:

