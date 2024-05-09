Academic approaches to AI mature as technology evolves





Higher education's move beyond initial concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) to focus on the technology's practical, concrete opportunities was a recurring theme at the U.S. Digital University Conference, which concluded Wednesday in St. Louis. .

The conference, co-sponsored this week by Inside Higher Education and Times Higher Education in partnership with Washington University in St. Louis, brought together hundreds of university administrators and education technology companies to discuss digital transformation in higher education. We explored possibilities and challenges.

I've been working on digital transformation for over 20 years. The first lesson is that it won't happen overnight, said Lev Gonick, chief information officer at Arizona State University, who kicked off the second day of the event with a science-focused virtual reality He explained the partnership between his laboratory and OpenAI.

Gonik said ASU's digital transformation has taken decades, but when it comes to AI, there's no time to spare. ASU needs to transition from online to AI within about three to four years, he said.

Not surprisingly, generative AI was a hot topic at many event sessions. At a packed workshop on “Why Universities Are Slow to Adopt Technology,” attendees cited AI as a key higher education technology trend that will continue to emerge over the next five years.

When it comes to AI accelerating the academic process, much of the new work for us is figuring out what we want to assess along the way, not just at the end, says New York University Associate Dean and Clinical Professor. Douglas Harrison said. Ends have long been very reliable as a measure of learning. But now we have to evaluate in the middle, that's what we've been saying for decades, but now our hands are forced.

In another session, Robbie Melton, interim president and vice president of Tennessee State University, warned of the dangers of bias in AI results. She explained how AI-generated images of underrepresented groups, even those with a sad or serious bent, can result in negative portrayals. Multiple prompts may be needed to create a positive, happy AI-generated image, she says.

Melton, who is also vice president of innovation for the SMART Global Innovative Technologies Division, said there is a digital divide, and if underrepresented groups don't get a seat at the table, there will be an even greater digital divide.

Badri Adhikari, an associate professor of computer science at the University of Missouri-St. emphasized its importance. Adhikari also emphasized that AI is not yet reliable enough to be used without human checks in the resulting applications.

There's a place between solving the problem of bias and avoiding the Terminator, and I continue to work in that role, he said.

The University of Florida, which works hard to train faculty to help students use AI ethically and practically, has refrained from using it to build assessments due to similar concerns, according to its director of strategic initiatives. Vice-Chancellor David Reid said. He said even a promising initial predictive analytics program had been halted as teams investigated its possible impact.

Neil Richards, Koch Distinguished Professor of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, joked that he was invited to be the resident contrarian on a panel discussing the ethical and legal implications of AI. Richards pushes back against the idea that technology regulation and innovation are at odds, arguing that technology and law have long been intertwined, and that powerful technologies find ways to accommodate sound ethical and legal guardrails. did.

ASU's Gonick said a key way to quickly deploy AI is to focus some employees solely on implementing the technology, whether it's a two-person team or a 20-person team.

“When they wake up in the morning and go to bed at night, all they think about is AI acceleration at ASU,” Gonick said of the AI ​​acceleration team. If you were to add it to someone's existing agenda, you would be on board, but it's hard to imagine spending the necessary resources.

Equity and inclusion

AI was not the only topic of the event, the official theme was Digital First: Access, Equity, and Innovation.

One of the really great things about the online space is that it gives us an opportunity to really think about creating learning experiences with diversity in mind, says Purdue Global's vice president of organizational culture and chief diversity officer. Tiffany Townsend said.

What we were doing with technology was really thinking from the beginning about how the learner would emerge. How do they show up and learn in different ways, and how do they incorporate that? And the way to do that was to build the course from scratch, she said.

When defining access and equity in online spaces, boiling ideas down to a single definition can be limiting, says Quality Matters, a nonprofit organization focused on online and blended learning. said Rachel Brooks, Director of Implementation Solutions.

She said we need to rely on students' expertise to identify ways to continue expanding the definition of learners, rather than preventing them from experiencing difficulties. Keep in mind that by keeping this in mind, you can grow and learn. It helps us expand the definition we have chosen.

Explanation of losses due to the new coronavirus

University leaders also touched on the importance of addressing the learning and emotional losses that have occurred during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a session with leaders from minority-serving institutions, Maurice Tyler, vice president for information technology and chief information officer at Bowie State University, a historically black institution in Maryland, spoke about the current Students stated that their development was delayed in building social relationships compared to pre-admission students. Pandemic.

Tyler said the cliff was clearly visible, but he didn't know what to do about it. How can he fast-forward someone's brain six years into the future without forcing them into a lot of social interactions they aren't naturally equipped to have?

As part of Bowie State University's response, we have increased the frequency of support from our student support team and moved up potential intervention checkpoints from the fifth week of the semester to the second week.

She said drawing in these timelines was helpful because it helped her stay ahead of problems rather than trying to catch up.

Wendy Ducas, director of field education and clinical assistant professor at Saint Louis University, spoke in a separate session about the pandemic's impact on students' mental health, as some students have thrived in the online learning environment, while others have struggled. noted that existing mental health challenges were exacerbated. The tendency for young people to access a near-constant stream of news about world events on social media can create vicarious experiences of trauma, she said.

Tameka Herrion, senior director of programs at the St. Louis Scholarship Foundation, told educators that 85% of the students who received funding were eligible for Pell Grants. One of the things we can do to help students the most is to pay for mobile mental health apps such as: Headspace or Calmso can be accessed on the go.

Sara Custer, Colleen Flaherty, and David Ho contributed to this article.

