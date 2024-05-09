Neuralink faces problems with first implant placed in human brain





Written by Lewis Goss

Elon Musk's neurotech startup Neuralink announced a problem with the brain-computer interface it surgically implanted in its first human patient earlier this year.

In March, Neuralink implanted its technology, which allows users to control a computer cursor in their heads, into the brain of Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old paralyzed from the shoulders down in a 2016 driving accident.

Neuralink's N1 brain-computer interface uses 64 threads with a total of 1,024 electrodes to detect neural activity in the brain and translate that information into cursor movement.

However, Neuralink said in a blog post that “many” of the 64 threads connecting the implant to Arbaugh's brain “regressed” in the weeks following the surgery, reducing the amount of information that could be extracted. Up.

This resulted in a “net reduction in the number of active electrodes” connected to Arbaugh's brain, reducing the “speed and precision” with which the former college athlete could control the cursor through Neuralink's interface.

In response, Neuralink changed its algorithms to increase sensitivity and responsiveness to received signals, leading to “rapid and continuous improvement” in Norland's ability to use the cursor.

The Fremont, Calif., company's brain-computer interface allows Arbaugh to use only his brain to browse the Internet and play a variety of computer games, including online chess, Civilization VI, and Mario Kart. Arbaugh previously used a stylus in his mouth.

Neuralink's blog post was posted online after an inquiry from the Wall Street Journal, the paper said. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the situation, reported that trapped air in Arbaugh's brain may have caused the problem.

The startup, which Musk launched in 2016 and hired a number of prominent neuroscientists, plans to place N1 implants in the brains of 10 more patients this year, The Wall Street Journal reported. Reported.

The company also told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it believes it can solve the problem with Arbaugh's implant, the newspaper said.

Neuralink and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration were contacted by MarketWatch for comment.

-Louis Goss

