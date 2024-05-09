Edmonton aims to boost innovation and diversify economy with $5 million Edge Fund





The City of Edmonton will donate $5 million to 17 organizations in a new program called the Edge Fund, aimed at supporting technology and innovation and diversifying the local economy.

Grants range from $100,000 to $750,000 in two streams. There is a “Scale and Growth” stream for large-scale projects, and a “Start” stream for smaller projects.

Zero Point Cryogenics, founded in 2017 with expertise from the University of Alberta, has received $723,020 to expand production of dilution refrigerators used in quantum computing applications.

Zero Point CEO Chris Cashin said the company will use the funding to hire domestic and international talent with backgrounds in instrumentation and electrical engineering technology.

“I chose Edmonton because, first of all, the University of Alberta has a deep history in quantum physics and low-temperature physics,” Cassin said in an interview with CBC News on Wednesday.

“Many of the skills needed to build the system are very similar to those that exist in the oil and gas industry.”

They already work closely with NAIT to hire students during the co-op period and hope to retain them after graduation, Kassin added.

Cashin said the company's products, which ultimately speed up computer processing and calculations, are used by academic institutions, government, the military and computing companies.

Cashin thanked the City for its contribution, noting that the City of Calgary established a $100 million fund in 2018 called the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

“If we want to attract and retain businesses, grow as a city and potentially move towards cleaner technologies, we need to attract and innovate,” Kassin said.

DiveThru, a mental health therapy agency that started as an app, is receiving $750,000 to open two more brick-and-mortar locations in Edmonton.

“These contributions go a very long way in establishing the company,” founder Sophie Gray told CBC News on Wednesday.

“I think the city of Edmonton, and the province as a whole, is really looking to invest in small businesses and technology companies.”

Gray said his company is still young, opening its first store just south of Whyte Avenue in February 2023.

“I think they want to see these companies grow more and establish themselves. And I think, overall, it's a win-win for everyone. .”

startup stream

Many companies receive $100,000 in starting capital. These include OligomicsTx Inc., which develops and tests drug delivery technologies to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a rare muscle-wasting disease.

Swift Charge will receive $100,000 to manufacture and test its electric vehicle (EV) fast charger commercial prototype.

ZerOne Hockeyology received $100,000 to upgrade its digital infrastructure as a hockey development and training center. It is also a sports, rehabilitation and wellness center for athletes and will open in July at West Edmonton Mall.

ZerOne is collaborating with University of Alberta's Craig Chapman, a professor of kinesiology and neuroscience. Chapman also serves as CEO of Gama Gaze And Movement Analysis, a spin-off company of the University of California.

“You can do a lot with $100,000,” Chapman said, pointing to the lab's equipment, including cameras, video screens and computers.

“I think it shows that if you target the right people at the right time, intelligent investing can yield very large returns.”

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the fund is expected to stimulate further investment and the local economy.

“These projects have the potential to generate economic growth in some of the city's key sectors and make the entire region more prosperous,” Sohi said in a press release.

