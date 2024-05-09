Microsoft says we need games like Hi-Fi Rush the day after studio closure





Today, a day after Microsoft announced it would be closing four of its game studios, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty held a town hall to discuss future goals for each division. According to internal comments shared by The Verge, Booty told employees he wanted smaller games that gave him fame and awards.

For some listeners on the call, this was a surprising goal. Microsoft had just shut down Japanese developer Tango Gameworks, which was behind the small-scale hit title His Hi-Fi Rush.

Hi-Fi Rush was surprise released last year and was praised for its innovation and appeal. This rhythm action game featured music by The Black Keys and Nine Inch Nails and had an art style reminiscent of the highly stylized games of the PS2 era. Just four months after its release, Hi-Fi Rush has reached his 3 million player mark. During his 2023-2024 awards season, the game won a Game Award, a Game Developers Choice Award, and a BAFTA.

Microsoft doesn't release sales data, but it seems like they're happy with the game. When word got out that it wasn't doing well commercially, Xbox Vice President of Game Marketing Aaron Greenberg told the I wrote that it was a huge hit.

By everyone's account, including Microsoft's own, Tango Gameworks has created a hit unlike anything they've ever made before. Before Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks was only known for survival horror games like The Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo. In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Xbox head Phil Spencer talked about how important it is for Xbox to allow studios to create games outside of their comfort zones.

I want to provide my team with a creative platform to enhance their capabilities and push their aspirations, Spencer said.

Hi-Fi Rush also represented Microsoft's commitment to bringing Japan-only games to the console. In an interview with Japanese video game media Game Watch, Spencer praised the high quality of his Hi-Fi Rush and said that players can expect to see more AAA titles from Japan. It reminded me of the days when “Lost Odyssey” and “Blue Dragon” were both exclusives. There are some titles that cannot be announced yet, but in his September 2023 interview translated by VGC, Spencer said that he is currently working with a Japanese company to develop new games. It's worth wondering if that's still the plan now that Tango has closed.

Small-scale single-player games like Hi-Fi Rush are experiencing a huge boom right now. Balatro is a poker roguelike game created by one developer, and in his first month he sold over 1 million copies. His other solo development project, Manor Lords, which is in early access on Steam, has also sold over 1 million copies. Hades 2 was released in early access and he doubled the previous game's peak player count on Steam in one day. Even the original Hades is climbing the Steam charts again, breaking its all-time player count record today, nearly four years after its initial release.

We don't know exactly what sales goals Microsoft had for Hi-Fi Rush, but there was clearly a demand for this type of game, and Tango Gameworks was well positioned to deliver it. It's in the perfect location. In fact, according to a report from Bloomberg, he was planning a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush before Tango Gameworks was shut down.

With Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks gave Microsoft exactly what Booty wanted. It's a small-scale, creatively unique, critically acclaimed, award-winning game. In short, Bootys' comments suggest that Xbox leaders either didn't realize what they had, or simply didn't know how to capitalize on the success they were seeking. doing.

We have reached out to Microsoft for comment.

