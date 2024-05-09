Judge brings Apple executives to task over whether company is defying orders to increase iPhone payment options





OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal judge on Wednesday set frustrating hurdles to prevent Apple from using alternative payment options in its iPhone apps, despite a court order requiring consumers to offer more ways to pay for digital services. I questioned whether it was true. .

The verbal spat between Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers and Apple's app store chief goes against an injunction aimed at forcing Apple to promote more options that could lead to lower prices. has begun hearings focused on whether it is still steering U.S. consumers to its once-exclusive app payment system. price.

Under Gonzalez-Rogers' order, Apple requires app developers to allow links to other options other than its own payment system in the United States. Apple makes billions of dollars a year with its setup, the most popular iPhone app, and charges fees ranging from 15% to 30% for digital transactions completed within its system.

Apple's app store and its fee system are also the subject of a separate antitrust lawsuit recently filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging that the iPhone stifles competition and innovation in a variety of ways. It is claimed that there is.

Gonzalez-Rogers sounded irritated and skeptical during periodic rebuttals during four hours of testimony from Matthew Fisher, the Apple executive in charge of the iPhone app store.

The tone of the judge's questions suggests that Apple's efforts to comply with her order primarily focus on the company, rather than allowing iPhone users to easily switch to other in-app payment options, as she intended. It showed that she was concerned that it was designed to protect the interests of

Mr. Gonzalez-Rogers was particularly pointed when he accused Mr. Fisher of allegedly making Apple intentionally more complicated and confusing for consumers to buy digital goods through alternative services.

The judge, who tried to dissect Apple's rationale for designing its alternative payment options system for iPhone apps, said they saw no other answer than to stifle competition.

Fischer said Apple is following the judge's order while working to protect iPhone users from bad actors on the Internet and ensure the Cupertino, Calif., company benefits from its investments in its app store and other mobile software. he claimed.

To this end, Apple has introduced a new fee structure ranging from 12% to 27% for digital transactions initiated within apps and completed with alternative payment options. After Gonzalez-Rogers said Apple appears to still be collecting windfall profits, Fisher said the company expects the effective commission rate for digital transactions processed through alternative payment options to be around 18%. Stated.

We're running a business, Fisher said.

Apple spent more than two years trying to overturn Gonzalez Rogers' order as part of a broader antitrust battle, and the company won. The injunction forcing Apple to allow links to alternative app payments went into effect in January after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case.

But Fisher said Wednesday that Apple has so far received and approved applications from only 38 apps to display links to alternative payment systems, out of the roughly 2 million iPhone apps available in the United States. It was revealed that he was only doing so. In response to questions from Gonzalez-Rogers, the company ordered Apple to provide numbers about what it said on digital transactions as the process progresses this month.

Video game company Epic Games cited waning interest in applying for in-app links to alternative payment options as evidence that Apple was still manipulating the system in its favor.

Epic, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, is offering alternative payment options after Gonzalez-Rogers unsuccessfully tried to convince him that the iPhone app store had become a price-gouging monopoly during a 2021 trial. They are trying to force Apple to make more drastic changes in order to do so. .

The effort is backed by Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms, short messaging service Elon Musks X, music streaming service Spotify, and Apple's longtime rival Microsoft.

Apple's current alternative payment methods guarantee that it will continue to collect excessive fees from developers, while also preventing consumers from going elsewhere where they can buy the same digital services at lower prices. Epic argued in documents for Wednesday's hearing.

In its own pre-hearing brief, Apple accused Epic of trying to force Gonzalez-Rogers to micromanage its business in ways aimed at increasing the video game maker's profits.

“Epic has repeatedly made clear that what it wants is access to and use of Apple's tools and technology without paying,” Apple claimed.

The court hearing is scheduled to resume Friday, when another Apple executive, Phil Schiller, is also expected to testify. Gonzalez-Rogers hopes to finish the hearing by May 17, but told lawyers Wednesday it may take longer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/judge-grills-apple-exec-company-defying-order-enable-110044851 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos