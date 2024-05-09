BlueRose Technologies powers AI-powered innovation at PegaWorld iNspire 2024





BlueRose sponsors PegaWorld iNspire 2024

BlueRose Technologies presents AI-powered business automation solutions at Digital Transformation Leaders Conference

LONDON, UK, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — BlueRose Technologies (BRT) is a Silver Award winner at PegaWorld iNspire 2024, the global customer conference of Pegasystems, a leading provider of enterprise AI decision-making and workflow automation. We are proud to be a sponsor. The event will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from June 9th to 11th, 2024.

PegaWorld iNspire explores Pega's latest technology, engages with industry leaders, and learn from experts how to integrate AI and automation to hyper-personalize customer engagement, get work done faster, and adapt to change instantly. This is a forum for learning from.

BRT has decades of experience in delivering digital solutions and services and partners with the world's leading enterprise software companies. The company's global footprint spans a variety of industries and has worked with customers to streamline critical business processes that increase customer engagement and drive revenue growth.

BRT is proud to be a Pega specialist communications and media partner. This honor is awarded to partners who have demonstrated deep knowledge and success in delivering Pega solutions.

We are excited to be a part of PegaWorld iNspire, an event that brings together Pega thought leaders from around the world,” said Thulasidas, COO and co-founder of BlueRose Technologies.

Our expertise in developing innovative solutions spans a variety of industries, including government, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and communications. Our team will be on hand to introduce you to industry solutions that leverage the latest Pega technologies such as Constellation, GenAI, and Process Mining.

said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of global partner ecosystem at Pegasystems. “BlueRose Technologies' proven expertise and commitment to achieving superior outcomes for our customers makes them a valuable partner for Pega.” We are excited to showcase their ability to drive successful transformation for organizations around the world.”

BRT invites visitors to Booth #15 in the Innovation Hub to experience first-hand how AI-powered digital transformation can drive results and set benchmarks for excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluerose-tech.com/pega.

BlueRose Technologies – Short Corporate Video

