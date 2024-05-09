Apple's AI future can be summed up with a big question mark





Written by Cody Willard

How is “Apple Intelligence” different from Google, Amazon, and other competitors?

Computers “can amplify humans' natural intellectual abilities and can actually take over many menial tasks, freeing people up for more creative work.” – Steve Jobs, 1981.

It's interesting to wonder where Apple Inc. (AAPL) would be today, and what it would be doing in the field of artificial intelligence, if co-founder Steve Jobs were still at the helm. Apple's current AI strategy can be summed up with a big question mark.

Details of the company's plans are not yet known, but Apple on Tuesday announced the new iPad Pro, its first dedicated AI product. Apple is expected to reveal more about its AI strategy at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10th.

In fact, Apple has a lot of history in AI and machine learning, but it hasn't always had good results. For example, it's totally surprising that Apple hasn't improved Siri. Perhaps this proves how much the quality of AI is determined by the power of the chip on which it runs. Almost every feature of Siri is powered by the cloud, except for detecting your voice when you say “Hey Siri.”

Beyond Siri, Apple has experience using AI and machine learning in Apple Photos, Maps, Music, and many other parts of the Apple ecosystem. Additionally, Apple's facial recognition feature uses deep learning to analyze facial structure. Apple is also modifying its custom silicon products for its devices to include neural engines that can run AI and machine learning workloads faster.

What will “Apple Intelligence” (AI) look like?

Apple's AI, Apple Intelligence, has at least three key ingredients: data, an unparalleled form factor, and Apple's capital investment savings model.

If you're an iPhone or Mac user, Apple probably knows everything about you. This is extremely powerful and valuable data for Apple that can be used to dramatically improve the quality and utility of AI. However, using this data to train AI or attempt to directly monetize it goes against one of Apple's core values: privacy. Apple reportedly only collects minimal data about its users. For example, its map data does not associate actual users with locations. Rather, a random identifier is used that is reset periodically to avoid the creation of navigation and search profiles.

So will Apple use its access to a potential treasure trove of user data to its advantage in AI? The answer is yes. A little ingenuity is required. Apple is committed to running AI on the device itself, or at the so-called “edge.” While Apple's privacy policy simply restricts the extraction and centralization of user data, Apple is committed to using user data to improve device functionality as long as the data does not leave the device. I have no hesitation. To achieve this goal, Apple will need to create extremely powerful and efficient chips that can run AI on the device rather than in the cloud. The real question is whether Apple can come up with a combination of software and hardware that enables AI training on its devices, rather than just inference.

Apple may use a combination of on-device AI and federated learning to train its AI models so it can continue to say it's protecting user privacy. Ultimately, our data is used by Apple and others to monetize their products and services. It would be foolish to think that your data won't be used to make more money as a user when you can be part of the Apple ecosystem.

Perhaps Apple could build an AI that acts more like an agent than a chatbot. ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, and other AIs currently work simply in a question-and-answer format. Currently they don't have the ability to actually do anything for you. If Apple can find a way to build AI into the OS so that it not only reacts like a human, but acts like a human, it will take AI to the next level.

Apple could develop Siri (or a new voice agent) that lets you book an Uber to your favorite restaurant. Instead of telling people what your schedule is for next Tuesday, you can use video conferencing software to set up a meeting and send invitations to everyone.

There is clearly great potential for AI to be built into the operating systems of iPhones, Macs, Vision Pros, or any other device that has the ability to interact with apps and do things for you. This AI likely won't become a standalone profit center for Apple, but it will likely further drive iPhone adoption and speed up iPhone upgrade cycles.

The last big advantage for Apple in AI is that it becomes a low capital investment strategy. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) will collectively spend more than $200 billion building AI data centers this year alone. In fact, Apple will be the beneficiary of this spending. Because it gives you access to the best computing available in your products without breaking the bank. Apple already works with all major cloud service providers, including Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon, and will be able to leverage their advanced computing to build its own AI.

Apple AI will definitely be useful and exciting once it arrives. While this may not be a huge growth driver for Apple, it is a great addition to the already strong Apple ecosystem and will continue to solidify Apple as the world leader in computing hardware.

Cody Willard is the Chief Investment Officer at 10,000 Days Capital Management and the publisher of TradingWithCody.com, a subscription trading newsletter that provides real-time trading alerts.

Willard and/or 10,000 Days Fund LP were net long in AAPL, META, GOOG, AMZN, TSLA, and NVDA and held a put position in MSFT at the time of issuance. Positions are subject to change at any time without notice.

Read more: Apple's walled ecosystem shows cracks in Europe, but revenue remains protected

Also read: Apple refreshes iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup – also talks about AI

-Cody Willard

05/08/24

