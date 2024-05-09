Google staff ask Sundar Pichai and Ruth Porat about salary increases amid sharp decline in business performance





To outside investors, Google looks like a pretty good company. Revenue in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 15% year-on-year, and operating margin increased from 25% to 32%. Earnings per share also inched towards $2, giving shareholders another reason to think highly of management.

The only problem is that Google staffers say they haven't enjoyed their fair share of the success. And that's the challenge employees put to CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat during an all-hands meeting this week.

Mr. Pichai and Mr. Porat faced low morale within the company, questions about how long cost-cutting measures would last, and why Google's best performance in years wasn't reflected in employee pay.

According to CNBC, after reading comments from employees in an all-hands forum, we noticed a significant drop in morale, increased mistrust, and a disconnect between leadership and employees. How will management address these concerns and restore the trust, morale, and cohesion that are the foundation of the company's success?

Despite the company's impressive performance and record revenue, many Googlers haven't received significant pay increases, another top question began. When does employee compensation fairly reflect a company's success, and is there a conscious decision to keep wages low as the job market cools?

Troublesome company politics

While 2024 is off to a decent start for Google's owners, with Alphabet's stock up about 23% this year, at the time of writing it's a tumultuous time for the Big Tech giant's internal politics. It has become.

It began with the well-known battle over mandatory reinstatement. In February, Google employees were asked to share desks to improve efficiency at the company's five largest U.S. locations: Kirkland, Wash.; New York City; San Francisco; Seattle; and Sunnyvale, California.

Staff were asked to work two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays, in order to share the same desk. Staff will be invited to come into the office on non-assigned days, but will be asked to sit in an overflow drop-in space.

That summer, three-day work weeks were incorporated into performance reviews after employees resisted returning to their desks for most of the week.

These tensions are coupled with layoffs, a sure-fire mood buster that is widespread across Big Tech companies. Google confirmed to CNBC in January that it had cut hundreds of jobs across its hardware and central engineering teams, as well as the overall Google Assistant workforce.

Reuters reported in April that an unspecified number of positions had been eliminated, but the company said affected positions could be reapplied to other roles within the company.

The cuts come after the organization announced it would cut 12,000 jobs in January 2023 this year alone. In a memo to staff last year, Pichai apologized for the cuts and added: Over the past two years, our company has experienced dramatic growth. To match that growth and drive growth, we've hired people for economic realities that are different from the ones we face today.

Most recently, the company fired 28 employees, nine of whom were arrested for staging a sit-in to protest Amazon's $1.2 billion joint deal with the Israeli government. On April 18, Alphabet CEO Pichai warned his staff against using the company as a labor force in a blog post. You can also participate in personal platforms, fight over disruptive issues, and discuss politics.

investment in growth

In response to an all-hands-on-deck question, Porat emphasized that Google remains focused on investing in growth. According to CNBC, she added: “Revenues should rise faster than expenses.”

Similar to Pichet's 2023 memo, Porathoo plans to step down as CFO if his successor admits that management made some mistakes.

She explained that the problem started a few years ago, two years ago to be exact, when things actually reversed and expenses started growing faster than income. The problem is that it's not sustainable.

Pichai, the CFO, who has held the role since 2015, expressed a similar view that he is partly responsible for these issues. Leadership has a lot of responsibility here, he said, according to CNBC.

Pichai has also faced criticism for hiring too many people during the pandemic, he added this week. “We hired a lot of people and we've been able to pivot from there.” He added that the business is still going through a long transition period as a company, which requires cutting costs and driving efficiencies.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment, but told CNBC that the company is investing in its biggest priorities and will continue to hire in these areas. The spokesperson added that staff salaries will also be increased this year, including salary increases, stock grants and bonuses.

Google is no stranger to criticism of its staff and the value of its work. Just this week, David Urevich, general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, said that many people at large companies have BS jobs, and that Google is a surprising example of this phenomenon.

Similarly, last year, following Google's layoff announcement, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Keith Lavoie claimed that Meta and Google had hired thousands of people to do fake work to meet employment metrics out of vanity. said. “There's nothing fake about these people,” said Lavoie, who was a PayPal executive alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the early 2000s. Now that that's been exposed, what these people are actually doing is going to meetings.

