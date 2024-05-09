Google I/O: Everything you expect from Android 15 to AI updates





With less than a week until Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developer conference, we'll likely get a glimpse of Android 15, some AI updates, and even hear more details about the company's upcoming Pixel 8A. .

It's not yet clear what exactly Google will announce at its keynote, scheduled for May 14th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. (The keynote will be followed by developer breakout sessions on May 14th and 15th.) In addition to the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7A, the company last year introduced features such as Magic Editor for photos and Immersive View for Maps. Announcing the feature. With that in mind, it's likely that this year's conference will also offer a good mix of hardware and software updates.

Based on rumors, speculation, and what Google has announced so far, here's what we expect the company to announce at this year's I/O.

Google Pixel 8A.

James Martin/CNETPixel 8A

Google is launching the next generation of its affordable Pixel A series, the Pixel 8A, on the same day as I/O. It costs $500.

These budget devices share many of the same features as flagship Pixel smartphones. For example, the 8A has the same processor as the Pixel 8 and comes with the same memory and storage options. It also includes AI tools like Best Take and Magic Editor, and provides seven years of OS and security updates. The company will likely highlight the 8A in its keynote and tout the premium features packed into a more budget-friendly device.

We've put together a spec comparison between the Pixel 8A and Pixel 8 so you can see how each smartphone's features stack up.

James Martin/CNETAndroid 15

Google I/O typically showcases upcoming software features, so you can learn more about the next version of mobile device software, Android 15, and the releases that will eventually be unveiled at this year's keynote. There is no doubt that it is. Android 15 is currently available in beta and includes new features and improvements focused on productivity, privacy, and security. For example, there's support for app archiving and unarchiving so you can easily free up space on your phone, as well as end-to-end encryption of contact keys and enhanced support for satellite connectivity.

AI updates

If there was one keyword in I/O last year, it was AI. This year is likely to be similar as Google and other companies continue to take advantage of rapidly evolving technology.

We may get an update on the rollout of Gemini, Google's ChatGPT competitor. The search giant has announced that Gemini will replace Google Assistant as the primary assistant on Android phones for those who download the app and opt in. There's talk that Apple may include a Gemini AI model in the next iPhone, but we won't know more about it until Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

On top of that, there are likely to be improvements to AI features like Circle to Search, as well as entirely new features for mobile devices that Google may announce at I/O.

(For rated reviews, AI news, tips, and explanations for Gemini as well as other AI products like ChatGPT, Firefly, and Rabbit R1 devices, check out our new AI Atlas hub.)

Watch this: How Google tests Pixel smartphone cameras

08:34 Other updates

It's unclear whether Google will announce the second-generation Pixel Fold at I/O this year, but there are rumors that it could be released later this year. According to Android Police, there is speculation that the company will integrate the device into its flagship Pixel lineup and call it the Pixel 9 Pro Fold rather than just the Pixel Fold 2.

Read more: 4 months later, Pixel Fold shows Google needs to do more

Additionally, Google has been fairly quiet about its Wear OS smartwatch software since announcing a partnership with Samsung to co-develop the operating system at I/O a few years ago. We hope to see other improvements and new tricks added to Google's suite of products, including Search, Maps, Drive, and more.

Otherwise, let's see if Google has something amazing in store for you. As always, CNET will be on the ground May 14th to share real-time updates.

Editor's note: CNET used an AI engine to create dozens of stories and label them accordingly. The notes you are reading are attached to articles that substantively cover the topic of AI, all written by professional editors and writers. Please see our AI Policy for more information.

