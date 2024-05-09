Should I use Google's disavow tool?





Google's disavowal tools have been the subject of a bit of scrutiny for some time now.

Once a pretty important tool in your digital toolbox, I actually have a hard time remembering the last time browser media went anywhere near a disavowal tool. Perhaps this is more reflective of the fact that we're not inheriting some scary skeletons in the closet when we take on new clients, but in reality, we're simply new (great ) I think it's a sign that they're more focused on creating content and attracting high-quality links and not having to stick to the legacy of directory submissions.

If you're completely new to the whole concept of disavowing links, read Google's own advice to learn more. As you can see, Google themselves have also suggested that this is an advanced tool and not meant for casual use, advising that it is very likely to do more harm than good.

Google isn't the only company expressing concern. Many in the SEO community have suggested that this is just a way for Google to gather evidence to punish link networks and other questionable SEO practices of his, and most people are sharing recent success stories. You will have a hard time doing so. In reality, most crappy links will simply be ignored.

I have personally seen evidence of several successful link detox processes, but *all* of the processes were caused by manual action and required drastic action. More importantly, I think the last time I did it was over eight years ago. We haven't done any manual response in years, so we never thought about disavow tools.

However, it was interesting to see Google's John Mueller suggest that disavow tools will soon be a thing of the past.

I'm sure I'll have to delete it someday.

I'm tempted to add some irony to the conspiracy theory post, but I'll keep it quiet for now.

– John? …? (@JohnMu) May 4, 2024

I don't think this will be shocking news to most people. I doubt the majority of digital marketers use this these days.

But it made me think again about the threat of negative SEO, and I'm a little more wary of the potential risks when there's no official way to communicate with Google about dangerous links. I'm not going to pity you if you tell me that the dodgy link building is your own doing, but I do feel like you're exposing yourself even more to his negative SEO.

Whether or not negative SEO actually exists is of course a topic of heated debate in the SEO world, and there really isn't much evidence of recent negative SEO activity, so this is probably not up for debate. I feel that way.

In my humble opinion, I don't think you need to worry about deprecating the disavow tool. I live in Search Console, but I don't use it anymore. So it won't be missed if Mueller's prediction turns out to be true. Personally, I would recommend focusing on a proactive approach to building good links instead of (possibly) wasting hours, days, and months undoing your link building efforts. (even though it may be questionable). At best nothing will happen. In the worst case scenario, all of your risky link building activities to Google will be exposed and you may find yourself in even more trouble.

I wasn't really surprised to read the news, and I won't shed a tear if things go the way the Dodo wants.

