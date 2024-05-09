African Union and ICRC Roundtable explore innovative technological solutions for landmine clearance in Africa





The roundtable brought together representatives from eight high-risk African member states, as well as countries with successful demining programs. Demining organizations such as UNMAS also participated. Additionally, representatives from humanitarian organizations, academia, selected donor countries, and the private sector also participated.

In his opening remarks, Bruce Mokaya, Head of the ICRC Delegation to the African Union, said that this is a critical time for African Member States as they prepare for the Fifth Review Conference to be held in Cambodia in November 2024. Stated the importance of this event and discussed progress, best practices, challenges and future directions regarding the implementation of the Human-to-Personal Convention. about the needs of victims and affected communities; He added: “We believe it is essential to put victims and affected communities at the center of action to alleviate their suffering. Victim support is a long-term “This will require sustained mobilization of resources and political will from each country.”

African Union Commission (AUC) Representative Jocelyn highlighted several key issues and acknowledged the mine contamination faced by participating Member States (MS) and the challenges they face in meeting their clearance obligations. . The importance of this conference to address these common challenges was emphasized. Ms. Jocelyn turned her focus to the upcoming Fifth Review Conference of the Anti-Personnel Landmine Convention and raised key issues being discussed in Ghana. These include the need for States parties to meet reporting obligations and the development of modern strategies to address threats at national, regional and continental levels (promoting South-South cooperation).

Despite progress towards eradicating landmines, several countries highlighted the increasing use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in conflicts, posing a serious threat to civilians and mine clearance operations. Algeria, which has cleared large areas of its territory contaminated with landmines, underlined the importance of South-South cooperation in addressing this challenge. The main focus of the roundtable was to explore innovative solutions for demining. The ICRC, in collaboration with Japan's Waseda University, has announced a project to use drone technology and machine learning to detect landmines and ERW. This technology has the potential to revolutionize demining efforts by speeding up the process and reducing risk.

Several African countries have expressed strong interest in piloting this new technology. Discussions also focused on knowledge transfer and capacity building, with an emphasis on training local demining personnel in the use of modern tools and techniques. Shoko Hanzawa, Head of the ICRC's Delegation to Japan, reiterated the commitment to conduct field tests for landmine detection in Africa, announced the availability of experts to conduct the tests, and informed interested AU Member States He expressed his readiness for further discussions.

The roundtable emphasized the need for sustainable financial resources to support demining efforts across Africa. The EU reaffirmed its commitment as a major donor and called for a more coordinated approach to maximize effectiveness. Similarly, Germany withdrew its 17 million budget to help African countries clear mines.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of advocacy efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of landmines and ERW, promote compliance with relevant international conventions, and address the root causes of conflict that perpetuate these threats. Ta. The roundtable called for continued dialogue with state and non-state actors to minimize civilian casualties.

The roundtable concluded with a renewed commitment of Member States and partner organizations to work together towards a mine-free Africa and promote universal compliance with the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMBC). The AUC committed to following up on key issues raised during discussions, including considering the use of new technologies, promoting knowledge transfer, and securing additional resources for demining programs. Several countries, such as Algeria and Azerbaijan, have offered to share expertise and equipment in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

