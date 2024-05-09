Five classic games inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame





ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The World Video Game Hall of Fame recognized its 10th annual honoree Thursday, recognizing Asteroids, Myst, Resident Evil, SimCity, and Ultima for their impact on the video game industry and popular culture. .

In announcing the honorees, Hall of Fame officials noted that Hall of Fame players debuted over several decades, and along the way, technology has advanced and expanded not only the number of players but also the ages and interests of those involved in the controls. Stated. The Hall of Fame honors electronic games of all types: arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile.

The Class of 2024 was selected by experts from among 12 finalists including Elite, Guitar Hero, Metroid, Neopets, Tokimeki Memorial, Tony Hawks Pro Skater, and You Don't Know Jack.

Atari's Asteroids honor comes 45 years after its 1979 arcade debut, which was Atari's best-selling coin-operated game. When the home version of Asteroids became available for his Atari 2600, the game's sparkling space-themed graphics and sound effects were delivered to millions of living rooms from more than 70,000 arcade units. It has spread to

Through endless variations and remakes across dozens of arcade, home, handheld, and mobile platforms, Asteroids has transformed the simple yet challenging game of blasting rocks into one of the most widely played and influential video games of all time. We've made it into one of our games, said Deputy Director Jeremy Saucier. President of Interpretation and Electronic Games at the Strong Museum, home of the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Next to debut was Ultima, which, while not necessarily famous, helped develop the computer role-playing genre, Digital Preservation Director Andrew Borman said in a news release. Designed by Richard Garriott and released in 1981, Utima: The First Age of Darkness inspired eight of his sequels, and subsequent roles such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. It is said to have influenced playing games.

Inspired by urban design, SimCity was released by Maxis in 1989 and found an audience among children as well as adults who were challenged to build their own cities and deal with problems. Among the sequels and spin-offs it inspired was The Sims, which was inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in 2016.

Arior Prater, a research expert on black play and culture, said that at a time when many people thought of video games in terms of arcade shooters and console platformers, SimCity was an intellectually stimulating experience for newly purchased PCs. He said that the game appealed to players looking for fun.

The adventure game Myst sold over 6 million copies and became the best-selling computer game of the 1990s. His 1993 release of Broderbund used his early CD-ROM technology, allowing for a level of player immersion previously unattainable in computer games, the Hall of Fame said.

Few other games can match Myst's ability to open up imaginative worlds, said collection manager Christy Heissert. This is a work of artistic genius that captivated the imagination of an entire generation of computer gamers, and its influence can be seen in many of today's open-world games.

Final winner Resident Evil's cheesy B-movie dialogue, engrossing gameplay, and chilling suspense helped popularize the survival horror genre after its release by Capcom in 1996. It provided mature entertainment for teenagers and adults, said video game curator Lindsey Crano. This work, created by his director Shinji Mikami, also inspired a series of action-horror films that he has grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office as of 2022, according to the Hall of Fame.

Anyone can nominate a game to the World Video Game Hall of Fame. Members of the International Selection Advisory Committee will submit the top three choices from the list of finalists. Fans can also participate in the weigh-in online. The entire nation is treated as a single commissioner.

