Failure improves battery life | Science Daily





What determines a battery's cycle life? And more importantly, how can it be extended? An international research team led by Delft University of Technology has discovered that local disorder in oxide cathode materials increases the number of times lithium-ion batteries can be charged and discharged. Their results were published in the journal Nature.

unstable electrode

Rechargeable batteries are a key element of the energy transition, especially now that renewable energy is becoming increasingly available. Among the many types of rechargeable batteries, lithium-ion batteries are one of the most powerful and widely used batteries. To connect them electrically, layered oxides are often used as electrodes. However, the atomic structure becomes unstable while the battery is being charged. This ultimately affects the battery's cycle life.

local failure

To solve this problem, the “Electrochemical Energy Storage'' group at Delft University of Technology collaborated with international researchers. Qidi Wang, lead author of the paper: “The layered oxides used as cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries are well-ordered. We conducted structural design research to introduce disorder, resulting in improved stability when using batteries.

Long cycle life and short charging time

The improved structural stability nearly doubles the battery's capacity retention after 200 charge/discharge cycles. Furthermore, this chemical short-range obstruction increases charge transfer within the electrode and reduces charging time. The research team demonstrated these benefits for well-established commercially available cathodes such as lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) and lithium cobalt nickel manganese oxide (NMC811).

important substances

The results could lead to a new generation of lithium-ion batteries that reduce manufacturing costs and emit less CO2 per unit of energy stored over their lifetime. The researchers will next investigate whether the same material design principles can be used to construct cathodes from less rare raw materials. “Cobalt and nickel are both so-called key materials for energy technology, and it would be good to reduce the use of these materials in batteries,” says Marnix Wagemaker, lead author of the paper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/05/240508113104.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

