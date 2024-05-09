Some iPhones can mimic Google's handy Circle to Search tool with new shortcuts





Some Pixel and Galaxy smartphones include a unique Circle to Search feature. If you hold down the Home button on either model, you'll see a “Circle…Object” overlay on your screen to help you identify the object in Google Search. We've been wondering if and when Google plans to widely roll out Circle to Search to more smartphones. Interestingly, a similar feature was recently released, but on the iPhone.

It's called Search Your Screenshot and was created by a group of developers who develop the Google Search app for iOS. Minsang Choi, design manager for Google Lens, says the company will add visual search functionality to the action button on the iPhone 15 Pro. When you press the button, a screenshot of what you see on the display will be taken and the software will start running a scan of your Google Lens. Once complete, search results are displayed with images, forum posts, and buttons with shopping links to the detected objects. “It's basically Circle to Search, but faster,” Choi said.

(Image credit: Google/Minsang Choi)

He has since deleted the post on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) where he first shared information about Shortcuts. We have the images he posted. You'll probably see a settings menu for Choi to search for screenshots on your iPhone. The second image shows the shortcuts displayed on the action button's own interface, and the third image shows the results for his Teenage Engineering computer case.

If you want to see it in action, 9To5Google created a YouTube video demonstrating screenshot search as part of our coverage. According to Choi, you can try out the tool by installing his Google Search app on your iPhone or downloading the shortcut from iCloud.

How to enable it on older iPhones

Going back to 9To5Google's report, they made an interesting discovery. Screenshot search isn't limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, as it also works on older models that support the back tap gesture. This means that even devices as old as the iPhone 8 can perform this function. However, older models require more work to set up.

Apple has published instructions to teach people how to connect shortcuts to Back Tap. This includes:[設定]Go to the menu, select the gesture you want to use (double tap or triple tap),[スクリーンショットの検索]Includes applying. According to the publication, the first time you use this tool to enable Google Lens uploads, be sure to select “Always Allow.”

After reading everything, we couldn't help but wonder about other Android smartphones. It's strange that this feature is not available in his Google search on Android. While it may not be the same as Circle to Search, Screenshot Search is still a useful tool. So we reached out to the tech giant and asked if it had any plans for further expansion. We will let you know if we hear back from you.

