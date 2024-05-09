“Digital afterlife”: Seeking safety measures to prevent unwanted “possession” of deceased loved ones by AI chatbots





Artificial intelligence that allows users to have text and voice conversations with deceased loved ones can cause psychological harm and even harm children left behind without safety standards in its design, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. It is said that there is a risk of people being digitally “possessed.”

A “deadbot” or “griefbot” is an AI chatbot that uses the digital footprints left behind by a deceased person to simulate their language patterns and personality traits. Some companies already offer these services, offering an entirely new type of “presence after death.”

AI ethicists at Cambridge's Leverhulme Center for the Future of Intelligence have outlined three design scenarios for platforms that could emerge as part of a developing 'digital afterlife industry'. It shows the potential consequences of careless design in the field of AI, which they describe as “high risk.” . ”

The study, published in the journal Philosophy and Technology, found that companies can use deadbots to secretly promote products to users as if they were a deceased loved one or that their deceased parent is still “with them.” This highlights the possibility that children may be made to suffer by claiming this.

When a living person signs up to be virtually recreated after death, their chatbots are utilized by companies to send unsolicited notifications, reminders, and updates to surviving family and friends about the services they are providing. They may spam your information. Died. “

Researchers have found that even those who initially derive comfort from “deadbots” can be depleted by daily interactions that carry an “overwhelming emotional weight,” while long-term consent forms can be difficult to understand when a deceased loved one They claim that if they sign this, they may be powerless to disrupt AI simulations. Contract with digital after-sales service.

“Rapid advances in generative AI now mean that almost anyone with internet access and basic know-how can bring a deceased loved one back to life,” said study co-author and researcher at the University of Cambridge Lever. says Dr. Katarzyna Nowaczyk Basiska, a researcher at the Hume Future Center. Intelligence (LCFI).

“This area of ​​AI is an ethical minefield, and it is important to prioritize the dignity of the deceased and ensure that this is not compromised by financial incentives such as digital afterlife services.

“At the same time, some people may leave an AI simulation as a farewell gift to a loved one who is not prepared to process grief in this way. The rights of everyone involved should be equally protected.” ”

There are already platforms that offer AI reconstruction of the dead for a small fee, such as Project December, which started using the GPT model before developing its own system, and apps like HereAfter. Similar services are starting to appear in China.

One possible scenario in the new paper is “MaNana.” This is a conversational AI service that allows people to create a deadbot that resembles their deceased grandmother without the consent of the “data provider” (deceased grandparent).

In a hypothetical scenario, an adult grandchild who is initially impressed and reassured by the technology begins receiving ads once the “premium trial” ends. For example, a chatbot that suggests food delivery orders in the voice and style of a deceased person.

This relative feels they are disrespecting their grandmother's memory and wants Deadbot to be disabled, but in a meaningful way that the service provider has not considered.

Co-author Dr Tomasz Horanek, also from LCFI at the University of Cambridge, said: “People may develop strong emotional bonds with these simulations, making them particularly vulnerable to manipulation.”

“Methods and even rituals to honorably retire deadbots should be considered. This may mean, for example, a form of digital funeral or other types of rituals depending on the social context. ”

“We recommend designing protocols to prevent dead bots from being exploited in disrespectful ways, such as in advertising or an active presence on social media.”

While Hollanek and Nowaczyk-Basi?ska argue that designers of re-creation services should proactively seek consent from data providers before passing through, they argue that deadbots based on non-consensual providers They argue that a ban is unfeasible.

They say the design process should include a series of prompts for people who wish to “resurrect” a loved one, such as “Have you talked to X about how you would like to be remembered?” suggests. By doing so, the dignity of the deceased is brought to the fore. In Deadbot development.

Another scenario featured in the paper, a fictional company called “Paren't,” highlights an example of a terminally ill woman leaving a deadbot behind to help her 8-year-old son through his grieving process. .

The Deadbot initially serves as a therapeutic aid, but the AI ​​begins to generate confusing responses as it adapts to the child's needs, such as depicting an impending face-to-face encounter.

The researchers recommend age restrictions for deadbots and call for “meaningful transparency” so users always know they are interacting with an AI. These may be similar to current warnings about content that may cause seizures, for example.

In the final scenario considered in the study (a fictitious company called “Stay”), an elderly person secretly sells his or her own adult children in hopes of comforting them and making them feel at ease. It is shown that he is committed to Deadbot and has paid a 20-year subscription fee. Let your grandchildren know them.

After death, services begin. One of the adult children is not involved and receives a large number of emails in the voice of the deceased parent. The other one does, but ends up emotionally exhausted and racked with guilt over the fate of the Deadbots. However, suspending a deadbot would violate the terms of its parent's contract with the service company.

“It is critical that digital afterlife services consider the rights and consent of not only those reenacting, but also those who need to interact with the simulation,” Horanek said.

“These services run the risk of causing great suffering to people if they are exposed to unwanted digital possession by incredibly accurate AI recreations of those they have lost. The impact could be devastating, especially during an already difficult time.”

Researchers are calling on design teams to prioritize opt-out protocols that allow potential users to end their relationship with deadbots in a way that provides emotional closure.

Nowaczyk-Basińska added: “We need to start thinking now about how to mitigate the social and psychological risks of digital immortality, because the technology already exists.”

