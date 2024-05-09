Elon Musk's Neuralink implant hits setback after threads retract from patient's brain





Elon Musk's brain technology startup Neuralink announced Wednesday that a problem arose weeks after its first human brain implant was inserted into a patient.

In a blog post, the company revealed that in the weeks following the patient's surgery in January, many of the implant's connecting threads receded from the brain, causing a reduction in the signal that the device was able to capture.

Neuralink provided few other details about the issue and did not say what caused the thread to be withdrawn.

But the company said it had modified the algorithm to increase its sensitivity to neural population signals, meaning it was able to improve the way it detects and transforms a patient's brain signals.

Neuralinks' first human patient, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, lost all movement and sensation in his arms and legs after a 2016 diving accident.

The Neuralinks N1 device is approximately one-quarter the size and is designed to be completely implanted into the skull. The device is connected to the brain's motor cortex via 64 ultra-thin threads with tiny electrodes that pick up nerve signals from the patient.

It was unclear at the time whether the pulled back string posed a safety concern for Arbaugh.

In March, the company hosted a livestream in which Arbaugh moved a cursor across a laptop screen and played online chess using only his thoughts. In other videos released by the company, Arbaugh appeared to be using his brain chip to play the racing video game Mario Kart.

The latest update comes when Neuralinks co-founder Dr. Benjamin Rapoport suggested on the May 3 episode of The Wall Street Journal podcast “The Future of Everything” that he was leaving the company due to safety concerns. It was announced less than a week later.

Rapoport, a neurosurgeon, co-founded Neuralink with Musk and other scientists in 2016, but later left to start a new company called Precision Neuroscience.

I have dedicated almost my entire professional life to bringing neural interfaces from the world of science to the world of medicine. But moving into the world of medicine and technology, he said on the podcast that he feels safety is paramount.

This wasn't the first time the company faced controversy. Complaints from activist groups and internal staff allege that Neuralink mistreated some of the animals used in experiments. A federal investigation found no evidence of any violations beyond the company's self-reported 2019 surgical adverse events, Reuters reported.

Neuralink won approval from the Food and Drug Administration last year to conduct its first human clinical study. The company is developing brain implants that allow people, including those with severe paralysis, to use their thoughts to control computers, phones and other external devices.

