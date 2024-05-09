Riding the wave of technology disruption





Retailers across the industry are preparing as new technology shapes the way c-stores operate.

Today's technology is impacting most aspects of the convenience store business, and that trend will continue as artificial intelligence (AI) begins to provide new solutions for retailers.

As retailers focus on the wave of technology sweeping our industry, many are unsure where, how, or even if they should start innovating in the first place, while many Some retailers are dabbling in the field.

This month's cover story, “Navigating the Digital Frontier,” explores the most closely monitored or direct We'll outline some of the technology trends we're working on.

For c-store retailers, one of the biggest opportunities in technology lies in the data that can be collected, but figuring out how to mine that data and apply the results can be hard work, but the rewards can be huge. I agreed.

technical hurdles

But even as mass retailers begin to adopt the technology, they continue to face hurdles.

Daniel Gaddy, vice president of technology for TXB, which operates 50 stores in Texas and Oklahoma, said he thinks the biggest issue will be dealing with integration challenges. Some vendors operate on a closed architecture model with no API (Application Programming Interface), which significantly slows down innovation.

Choice Market operates three Choice Market locations and four fully automated Choice Mini Mart sites with camera-based automated checkout, and its unique urban concept keeps it at the forefront of innovation. I've been on the front lines. But Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice, says traditional c-stores have historically been slow to embrace technology because their core c-store customers weren't demanding it. I pointed out that.

This is starting to change today, as young, digitally native consumers have come to expect more digital-friendly experiences. A recent report from FoodserviceResults commissioned by NAG Convenience, “About the Food-Focused Shopper,” found that 64% of food-focused Gen Z C-store shoppers said they would be disappointed if the food or drink they wanted was not available in-store. , I found that I order online. Only 29% of Gen Z shoppers are more likely to use a self-checkout kiosk compared to 29% of Baby Boomers, and 71% of Gen Z shoppers are more likely to use a self-checkout kiosk compared to 41% of Boomers. Self-checkout kiosks may be used.

That said, a slow following isn't a bad strategy for some big stores. It all depends on your customer base.

I don't want to invest in technology just for the sake of investing in technology, Fogarty told me. A clear return on investment, whether it's financial, delivering a great customer experience, or making life just a little bit more efficient and convenient. You want to get the rate.

Innovation

This month's Tech Innovation Awards honor Valparaiso, Indiana-based Family Express. This year, the company launched an updated app with mobile ordering, as well as car wash and beverage subscription options. The other is Re-Up, based in Miami Beach, Florida. The company uses his AI-powered technology to automate processes within its stores. A robot kitchen is also being introduced.

Ultimately, deciding which technology initiatives to pursue comes down to understanding the needs and desires of your customer base. But whether you choose to be at the forefront of the technology wave or lag behind, it's important to monitor the advances that are changing the way customers shop across your industry.

