Neuralink's first brain chip implant ran into problems, but there was a workaround





NEW YORK — The first test subject of Elon Musk's brain chip implantation startup Neuralink developed problems just weeks after being inserted.

The company revealed in a blog post that the chip's numerous connection threads receded from test subject Noland Arbaugh's brain, hampering the implant's data speed and effectiveness. The company provided few details about the incident, including how the thread was severed. However, the company said it was able to make the implant more sensitive and further improve its performance.

Arbaugh, Neuralink's first human patient, has been a quadriplegic since 2016 after a diving accident. He was implanted with the chip in January as part of a trial called the PRIME Study, which stands for Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface.

The aim is to study the safety of implants and surgical robots and test the functionality of its devices, the company said in a 2023 blog post about recruiting trial participants.

Patients in the trial had a chip surgically implanted in the part of their brain that controls motor intention. The chip, installed by a robot, records brain signals and sends them to an app, and the original goal was to “allow people to control their computer cursor and keyboard using just their thoughts,” according to Neura. Link previously explained.

About a month after the surgery, Arbaugh, who had the chip implanted, was able to control a computer mouse with his brain, Musk said.

Ultimately, Neuralink's goal is to use implants to connect the human brain to computers, allowing paralyzed people to control smartphones and computers, for example, or blind people to regain their sight. It is to do. Similar to existing brain-machine interfaces, the company's implant collects electrical signals sent from the brain and interprets them as movement.

Musk previously said the company's first product will be called Telepathy, adding that its first users will be people who have lost the use of their limbs.

“Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or an auctioneer. That's the goal,” Musk wrote.

Consumers won't have widespread access to this technology anytime soon. Neuralink's brain implant will require extensive regulatory approval before it can be brought to wider market.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, said Neuralink had already been cleared for testing by the Food and Drug Administration and had informed the agency about the new issue.

CNN's Claire Duffy contributed to this report.

