Cineverse Podcast Network soars to 9.6 million unique listeners and 12.7 million downloads in April 2024





Fueled by hit entertainment, horror and true crime programming, the network ranks No. 8 in North America in listeners and No. 17 in downloads and streaming.

Exciting new programming and expanded advertising sales team poised to drive further growth

LOS ANGELES , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse Podcast Network, the audio giant with the most engaging entertainment, horror and true crime podcasts, has attracted 9.6 million unique listeners and 12.7 million listeners. We generated downloads and achieved a new milestone. This impressive growth has placed the network 8th in North America in listeners and 17th in downloads and streams, sandwiched between industry giants The New York Times and The Walt Disney Company.

The network's success can be attributed to its ever-expanding array of engaging content, including top series such as The Dead, American Murder and Creepy. In addition to the already chart-topping podcast Dead Space, released in partnership with Electronic Arts' Motive Studios, fans can also enjoy the long-awaited second season of Mayfair, which was named Top Fiction on Apple Podcasts 2023.・You can look forward to the premiere of “The Watchers Society.'' On May 30th. Other upcoming releases include June's Nightmare Soup and his August 15th Shelterwood.

This growth is occurring under the direction of Cineverse Podcast Network Managing Director of Audio Tom Owen and Head of Original Programming Pacific Obadiah, who were appointed to these new roles in November 2023.

Cineverse Podcast Network Highlights:

Revenue Surge: 49% increase as of April 30, 2024 compared to the past 60 days Advertiser Attractiveness: Big brands, including movie studios, increase network access through hosted read ads, programmatic, and custom branded episodes Take advantage of unique opportunities in Expansion plans: Video – First podcast for YouTube and Spotify Video, plus RetroCrush (anime) and Midnight Pulp (cult movies and TV shows) Brand new programming Strengthening advertising sales team: New advertising Terry City named Director of Sales, plus additional West Coast and other staff Strengthens Midwest sales force to help monetize rapidly growing ad inventory Publisher Development: Expands publisher development activities We've added resources to scale, resulting in the addition of 14 high-performing podcasts in the past two quarters.

“From movies to retail to apparel, advertisers have recognized the unique opportunities we bring to brands, resulting in over 12 million monthly downloads, 40+ shows, and revenue growth. has almost doubled. Momentum is on our side,” Owen said. “With Bloody Disgusting, we are focusing on the videos our brands are known for like SCREAMBOX, original programming with RetroCrush, anime with RetroCrush, cult movies and TV shows with Midnight Pulp, and more to come.” By doing so, we are just getting started.”

Eric Opeka, president and chief executive officer of Cineverse, said: “By the end of the fiscal year, we will grow our downloads and streams to more than 20 million per month, and within the next 18 years, we will grow our number of unique viewers.'' “We are focused on becoming a top-five podcast network.” -Given significant monetization benefits in 24 months, our podcast network has emerged as the next significant high-growth revenue source for the company. ”

With a library of more than 40 shows catering to every entertainment, horror and true crime enthusiast, and exciting growth plans, Cineverse Podcast Network is solidifying its position as the ultimate destination for engaging audio content.

Based on data from Spotify's Megaphone platform and internal data on additional streams from April 1 to 30, 2024.

About Cineverse

Cineverse's advanced proprietary technology delivers more than 71,000 premium movies, series, and podcasts to more than 82 million unique viewers each month. From providing complete streaming solutions to the world's most recognizable brands to delivering superior service to our unique network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is driving the future of entertainment. For more information, visit cinemaverse.com.

Press contact:

Rippin Group for Media; [email protected]

julie milstead for investors [email protected]

Source Cineverse Corp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cineverse-podcast-network-surges-to-9-6-million-unique-listeners-and-12-7-million-downloads-in-april-2024–302141469.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos