America's great innovation engine ignites again

There is a view, bitterly expressed by venture capital investor Bill Gurley, that Silicon Valley has prospered because it is located 4,500 miles west of the federal center. Gurley told a cheering audience last year that the reason Silicon Valley is so successful is because it's so far from Washington, D.C.

However, that view ignores a major historical disadvantage. Silicon Valley was built primarily with federal funds. The Pentagon and NASA were the first and greedy buyers of silicon chips to guide military and civilian rockets. By 1963, the Apollo space program had purchased his 60 percent of all integrated circuits produced in the United States.

The US federal government is once again stepping into technology funding in a big way, promising to spark another wave of private sector investment and innovation.

The United States has both the intention and the ability to reassert global technological leadership while impeding China's rise. And Silicon Valley is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of that political ambition, even though some prominent figures still don't understand it. The rest of the world may have longed for the United States to one day overtake it in some strategic areas, but other countries are like barking dogs that can't keep up with the car.

This week, the Semiconductor Industry Association released a report highlighting how the adoption of the Chip Act of 2022, which provides $39 billion in subsidy incentives to support the semiconductor industry, has sparked a surge in private sector investment. Announced. His additional $447 billion investment was subsequently announced in 83 individual projects across 25 states. The report predicts that the U.S. share of the world's cutting-edge chip (less than 10 nanometer) manufacturing capacity will increase from 0% today to 28% of the total by 2032.

Just as the Sputnik moment in 1957, after the Soviet Union's launch of the first satellite, triggered a surge in technology investment in the United States, the current superpower competition with China similarly drives federal spending in technology. It's easing. The US government has finally realized that its dependence on chip imports from Taiwan and South Korea is an unacceptable strategic weakness in an increasingly volatile world.

The idea that 75 to 85 percent of our chips are made in East Asia is unsustainable, John Neufer, president of the Semiconductor Industry Association, tells me. We will spread peanut butter more widely.

But the federal government's ambitions extend beyond semiconductors. The Anti-Inflation Act, also passed in 2022, is stimulating a major wave of investment in climate technology. And the Biden administration aims to strengthen America's strengths in biotechnology and quantum fields as well. The United States recognizes that it previously failed to capitalize on early technological leads in some key areas, such as communications infrastructure equipment and batteries, and it does not want to repeat those mistakes.

Of course, there are limits to what Washington can do. But the U.S. private technology sector is enjoying a surge of new capital of its own, as investors bet big on the transformative power of artificial intelligence. US companies, led by Google, OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Anthropic, already dominate the field of generative AI. Goldman Sachs estimates that AI-related investment could rise to 2.5% to 4% of GDP, compared with 1.5% to 2.5% in other major countries. .

This is a real breakthrough, says Erik Brynjolfsson, director of Stanford University's Digital Economy Institute.

Generative AI will not only make U.S. companies more competitive, it will also boost the overall economy. The Congressional Budget Office projects average annual productivity growth of 1.4% over the next 10 years, but Brynjolfsson predicts that growth will be closer to 3%, largely thanks to AI. I predict that it will be. That would roughly double productivity growth, he says.

There's no doubt that an economy running a budget deficit of 6% of GDP and enjoying an AI-fueled stock market boom can look good, at least for a while. The Americas' weaknesses, such as aging transportation infrastructure and skills shortages, will not be easily overcome. U.S. restrictions on high-end chip exports to China will also hurt American companies. And political turmoil after this year's presidential election cannot be ruled out. But as legendary investor Warren Buffett preaches, “never bet on America.”

