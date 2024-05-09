Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains company's layoff strategy





Google has made multiple layoffs this year, and this slow burn is intentional.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Bloomberg reporter Emily Chang that the company is “taking the time to get this right and get it right.”

Pichai has faced criticism for his leadership and the culture around layoffs, but said that as a leader of a large company, “you don't often make big decisions, but they need to be clear.”

Pichai said that in some cases, Google is simplifying its teams and in other cases, it is focusing people on new areas. The company also plans to permanently remove some teams to “improve velocity.”

Google will cut about 12,000 jobs in 2023, and thousands more from its core engineering and hardware teams starting in 2024.

At the time, Pichai said there would be more layoffs, and that's what happened.

In April, the company further laid off staff in several finance and real estate departments. It also announced that roles will be moved to Bangalore, Mexico City and Dublin to create “growth hubs”.

Google did not say how many employees have been affected by layoffs so far this year.

Pichai said in an interview that Google is “redeploying talent” to its “top priorities.”

The reduction is an attempt to reduce costs as the company advances AI and ramps up its efforts with a series of cloud advances. These include Arm-based CPUs, general availability of TPU v5p, new release of Gemini 1.5, various changes to Google Workspace, and more.

In announcing the 2023 layoffs, Pichai said Google has experienced “dramatic growth” over the past two years that has aligned with “a different economic reality than the one we currently face.” He said that this led to his hiring.

A Google spokesperson told BI that the company has made a number of changes to increase efficiency, remove hierarchies and align resources with its biggest priorities.

