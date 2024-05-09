Will technology destroy human creativity? Apple's 'disturbing' new iPad ad causes shock online





NEW YORK — A newly released ad promoting Apple's new iPad Pro has caused quite a stir online.

The ad, released Tuesday by the tech giant, features a hydraulic press that uses nearly every creative instrument artists and consumers have used over the years, from pianos and record players to paints, books, cameras, and piles of arcade game relics. It depicts how it is crushed. . The result of destruction? A brand new iPad Pro.

The most powerful iPad ever made is also the thinnest, says the narrator at the end of the commercial.

Apple's intent is simple. Let's take a look at everything you can do with this new product. But critics have called this insensitive, and several marketing experts say the campaign misses the mark.

Amecas Reed II, a marketing professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, said I had a very unpleasant reaction to this ad. I understood conceptually what they were trying to do, but…the message was that technology was crushing the (old) nostalgic kind of life of joy. think.

The ad also comes at a time when many people are feeling anxious and fearful about their jobs and daily lives being replaced by technological advancements, especially with the rapid commercialization of generative artificial intelligence. Appeared. And the fear of seeing beloved items destroyed and faded into oblivion cannot be quelled, Reid and others say.

Some celebrities were among those criticizing Apple's crash! We released a commercial on social media this week.

Destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley, actor Hugh Grant wrote on social media platform X in a repost of an ad shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Some saw the ad as a metaphor for concerns about how today's industry, especially big technology, is having a negative impact on creativity. Film director Justin Bateman wrote in “X'' that commercials are destroying art. ”

Experts added that the commercial marks a marked departure from past Apple marketing, which often took a more positive and uplifting approach.

My first thought was that Apple had become exactly what it didn't want to be, said Van Graves, executive director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Brand Center.

Graves pointed to Apple's famous 1984 ad introducing the Macintosh computer, which he said focused on increasing creativity and thinking outside the box as unique individuals. In contrast, this (new iPad) commercial was “No, we were going to take all the creativity in the world and use a hydraulic press to force it into one device that everyone would use,” Graves added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Cupertino, California-based company announced the latest generation iPad Pro and Air at a showcase earlier this week, touting new features in both lines. The Pro features a new thinner design, a new M4 processor for added processing power, slightly upgraded storage, and incorporates dual OLED panels for a brighter, crisper display.

Apple is trying to stimulate demand for the iPad after tablet sales fell 17% in the first quarter from a year ago. The iPad didn't contribute much to Apple's success after its 2010 debut helped redefine the tablet market. Currently, it accounts for only 6% of the company's sales.

