St. Louis startups attract attention as technology job openings decline





Efforts to significantly increase the region's tech talent pool are facing strong headwinds.

St. Louis is addressing some of the national employment trends in the sector, including layoffs and companies cutting back on new hires.

The total number of active technical job openings decreased by 45% from 2022 to 2023, according to a March report from TechSTL, a regional technology council. The report also found that the number of active listings in the St. Louis region decreased significantly compared to the U.S. as a whole during the same period.

For TechSTL Executive Director Emily Hemingway, the news was tough, but she said it also brought a sense of relief.

This happens when [report] Hemingway said, “It really was a vindication for all of us because we've seen in our lives that things have really changed.”

She attributes the current economic contraction to two things: the end of mass hiring in the tech industry due to the pandemic, and the explosive growth in artificial intelligence that has prompted some companies to slim down.

According to the report, the number of active job openings decreased dramatically from 2022 to 2023, while overall employment in the local tech industry increased by just 2%.

This is because the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that some technology sector occupations, such as software developers, information security analysts, and data scientists, will grow by 2032, compared to a growth rate of about 3% for all occupations in the country. This comes as the company is forecast to grow by up to 35% by the end of the year.

Hemingway said this means fundamental skills for technology-focused roles are still in demand, although perhaps not in large companies.

You can't rely on large anchor institutions or corporate partners to really move the workforce when jobs are drastically down, Hemingway said. The jobs being cut are primarily at large recruitment agencies.

He said the St. Louis region must prioritize the development and growth of local startups and entrepreneurs as a way to support existing technology talent in the region.

If these people couldn't find a good way to make money in St. Louis, Hemingway said, they would change their industry or change their town. This is a race to support what we have here and give them a reason to stay in St. Louis.

Eric Lee

/

st louis public radio

Resident businesses were listed on signs late last month in St. Louis' Cortex neighborhood.There's a lot of fluff in the startup ecosystem

Innovative ideas usually form the basis of new startups, but focusing too much on pitching them can have downsides, says Metis, a geospatial startup that offers workflow management software for intelligence analysts. says Christian Johnson, who runs Analytics.

In the eight years the Johnsons have been involved in the local startup scene, he said they've seen some startup organizations prioritize pitching and promotion over concepts like building and scaling new ventures. said.

There's a lot of fluff in the startup ecosystem, he said. It basically becomes a fashion show. It's not about whether you can actually create a product that people want and will buy.

Johnson also runs Founders Lounge, a weekly forum where entrepreneurs of all experience levels can discuss their ideas and obstacles they've faced. He also hosts events that bring in speakers from other cities to shine a light on the technical side of business, such as marketing, sales, and cloud database selection and how to incorporate large-scale language models into applications. he said.

Johnson said there are a lot of things that can help make a big difference in your business, and they just really help.

Space for this kind of interaction is essential and lacking in St. Louis, he said, adding other markets in the U.S. have established locations like this.

This is not something foreign, he said, but something super powerful that they brought to St. Louis.

Brian Munoz

/

st louis public radio

Gabe Angeli, executive director of Arch Grants, Inc., at St. Louis Public Radio's headquarters in Grand Center.Funding and customers

In addition to increasing programs to support startups' business strategies, there is a challenge in securing local capital and customers to invest in or buy local companies' products.

When Arch Grants scrutinizes the companies it ultimately backs, one person it pays particular attention to is executive director Gabe Angieri. The nonprofit said it will award grants to companies with high growth potential that are already located in or planning to relocate to St. Louis.

We want companies that are looking at a long-term path to success in St. Louis and the region, he said. We have a high barrier to entry for it.

Local or not, startups can help articulate potential partners and customers, and point to people in the St. Louis area who are interested in their business plans and innovations. Angeli said. He added that securing capital and customers is often a challenge for new businesses in the region.

St. Louis is a very generous city and there is a lot of wealth in the area, Angeli said. When it comes to investing in early-stage startups, it's not that adventurous. And there's no question that it's a high-risk endeavor.

There is a push at the state level to provide tax credits for angel investing, which could encourage more early-stage investments. But even in the local bioscience field, where there are examples of successful startups now becoming independent companies or being acquired, raising significant funding can be difficult.

Tom Cohen, chief operating officer of local biotech startup Panorm Bio, said there are only a few examples of huge home run swings that have succeeded.

This could prompt local startups to look for capital and customers elsewhere, perhaps on the coasts, and could cause startups to ask, “Why am I here?” . If there is other financial support available, Angeli said.

One solution he sees is for some of St. Louis' larger, established companies to work directly with local startups, on top of the money they're already putting into organizations like Arch Grants. , he said.

Angeli said they are moving away from the idea of ​​community-based philanthropy to a more risk-tolerant approach. Ensure that solutions and innovations emerge from the startup sector as viable options as you seek to address your company's pain points.

He said if local companies start dedicating some of their budgets to pilots with St. Louis startups, it could lead to significant growth for small and medium-sized ventures in the region.

Eric Lee

/

st louis public radio

People play card games at a networking event hosted by Founders Lounge at the Aloft St. Louis Cortex Hotel late last month.I was whispering now

Chris Ocasio, a server and bartender who recently started developing apps, argues that entrepreneurs also have a responsibility to drive a change in perspective for local businesses.

If you want them to listen, he said, you have to speak. And now I whispered.

When Ocasio first decided to start her own business less than a year ago, she said she was shocked by the level of support she received.

Two years ago, a year ago, he said, he didn't know St. Louis had this type of ecosystem. Everyone was excited to see someone so hungry to enter the entrepreneurial field.

Ocasio argues that not enough people and businesses in the broader St. Louis community are aware of the innovations people like him are working on or how they can get involved if they want to be part of the community.

There's no TikTok about this, you know? He said, why can't we do that? We need to show that pride and let St. Louis speak for the fact that we have innovators here. [that] we are hungry [and] We're going to make that happen.

National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

Exterior view of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in north St. Louis. The agency plans to collaborate with more outside organizations, academic institutions, and private companies as its new headquarters in St. Louis fully opens in 2026.

Leaders across St. Louis don’t have to look far for a potential blueprint for how to respond to the technology sector’s current employment landscape. Justin Raymundo, director of biosciences regional workforce strategy at BioSTL, said the biosciences sector experienced a similar downsizing about 20 years ago.

In the early 2000s, we didn't really have what you would call a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem or an innovation economy, he said. We specifically focused on having large companies and large academic institutions.

Raymundo said large companies in St. Louis are leaving the area or being acquired by companies outside the area. This, and a strategic response to urban population decline at the time, was driven by the Plant Live Science Coalition (BioSTL), which focused on developing ecosystems that supported homegrown innovation in bioscience and buffered companies against downsizing. He explained that the aim was to establish the predecessor company (former company).

Twenty years later, that strategy is paying off, with a major driver of innovation in the Cortex Innovation District, BioGenerator Ventures, a dedicated fund for investing in and building biotech startups, and a healthy startup system where new ventures succeed. Connected to other indicators of the system. Out, he added.

This is the story of how anchors came together in this community at a time when we really needed to invest, Raymundo said.

But it wasn't cheap or necessarily easy, he added.

What we're finding out now is that a lot of that requires investment, particularly philanthropic investment, state and local investment, and private sector investment, Raymundo said. We have reached this point in the region with a lot of patient capital and dedication over 20 years.

Metis Analytics' Johnson said it's worth the city of St. Louis now to make similar efforts in other areas, such as geospatial and artificial intelligence.

We must, he said. We're also seeing more geospatial startups coming here from outside the city. But we also need more geospatial startups starting here.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency plans to collaborate with more outside organizations, academic institutions, and private industry when its new headquarters in St. Louis fully opens in 2026.

Panom Bio's Cohen said a similar situation could emerge now in biotechnology, where ideas could be spawned into new ventures.

He said it looked like something that could really explode. And it could be the core of an entirely new field. We could be the place to build geospatial companies.

