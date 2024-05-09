Google removes list of countries where Pixel 5G is available





With the announcement of the Pixel 8a this week, Google appears to have removed its “5G on Pixel” website.

Since Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, Google has provided a list of countries where 5G is supported. This list was last updated around his March, bringing the total number to 38. For reference, Pixel is sold in 23 countries.

Australia Germany Lithuania Slovakia Austria Greece Luxembourg Slovenia Belgium Hungary Netherlands Spain Canada Iceland New Zealand Sweden Croatia India Norway Switzerland Czech Republic Ireland Poland Taiwan Denmark Italy Portugal United Kingdom Estonia Japan Puerto Rico USA Finland Latvia Romania France Liechtenstein Singapore Google Bold is Stores + India

A Reddit thread (u/the_john19) points out that pixel.withgoogle.com/5G/ is no longer available. When the change first occurred, anyone trying to access that page or g.co/pixel/networkinfo was directed to the Pixel Simulator home page.

Late Wednesday, Google redirected this article to a support article, “Understanding 5G compatibility and roaming on Pixel phones.”

This page does not have an equivalent list of countries and says “Contact your carrier for 5G coverage, speeds, and support for your phone model. Only some carriers offer 5G service. The company's 5G coverage may be smaller than other services.

People have long complained that Pixel 5G availability isn't universal and that certifications and testing are likely holding things back. That remains true even today.

