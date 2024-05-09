Infosys becomes Formula E digital innovation partner | News





Formula E has agreed a three-year partnership with Infosys to become motorsport's official digital innovation partner.

Formula E says the collaboration will enhance in-race insights, fan engagement, and sustainability reporting and tracking across the championship.

The partnership between Infosys and Formula E will focus on three core areas: fan growth, technological innovation and ongoing environmental stewardship.

Infosys will help build an AI-powered fan customer data platform for Formula E, unlocking opportunities for deep fan engagement and personalization.

It will also focus on in-race insights and driver statistics, leveraging generative AI technology to improve the viewing experience for fans.

Finally, Infosys will play a role in supporting Formula ES's carbon reduction target of 45% by 2030. We will work to transform carbon reporting in sport by using AI to improve the accuracy, reliability and traceability of data collection.

Geoff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: Infosys has cutting-edge technology expertise and is the ideal partner to help drive the future of electric motorsport. We are delighted to be working with them to deliver a superior experience to our global fan base and further strengthen Formula Es' position as a leader in sustainable, digital-first sport. Infosys' commitment to sustainability and innovation is fully aligned with our vision, and we are confident that this collaboration will open new avenues in our key focus areas.

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, added: Infosys has built and cultivated several strategic sports collaborations across the globe. We are excited to partner with Formula E, a forward-thinking motorsport series that shares our passion for sustainability and AI-driven innovation. This strategic collaboration will strengthen Formula Es' sustainability goals while showcasing its AI, digital and analytics capabilities to improve the fan experience. Together, we aim to redefine the possibilities of electric motorsport.

Tiziana Di Gioia, Chief Revenue Officer of Formula E, said: “As we move forward with our strategic partnership with Infosys, we are setting new standards in how we engage and expand our global audience.” solutions that not only advance our championship, but also enhance our commercial strategy, attract key partnerships, and enhance our ability to drive significant revenue growth. By integrating Infosys' cutting-edge technology, we are better equipped to deliver an unparalleled fan experience and achieve our ambitious growth goals in the evolving electric motorsport landscape.

