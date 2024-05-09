Gift ideas for graduation season





AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – It's graduation season. If you're looking for the perfect gift for a high school or college graduate, you may want to give them cash.

What teenager or 20-something doesn't like receiving cash?

The problem is that cash and gift cards can quickly be used up and forgotten about. We believe the perfect gift is one they never saw coming, but one they can use every day.

When choosing the perfect gift for a tech-savvy teenager or young adult, you can't go wrong with the latest gadgets.

They live in a world where connectedness is natural, and their smartphones and laptops are extensions of themselves. Imagine the joy on their faces when they unwrapped the gift they not only wanted, but needed.

Lighting up their world: First on the list are innovative panel lights from GoVee and Nanoleaf. These are more than just lights. They are canvases for expression. These lights can be set to any color or palette, so they sync with your music to create an immersive atmosphere. A fusion of fashion and function: Next, consider the Dusk sunglasses, a fusion of style and technology. These are no ordinary shades. Built-in speaker and microphone. Perfect for active college students and outdoor enthusiasts, it's both trendy and practical as it can be dimmed or brightened with just a tap. Eye care in the digital age: Blue-blocking glasses are a must for anyone who spends hours gaming or working on a screen. Gunnar Optiks offers a range of products that promise to reduce eye strain and eliminate glare, making them a favorite among influencers and serious gamers. The OhSnap phenomenon: If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, the OhSnap smartphone grip is a game changer. It's smarter than a pop socket, has magnets for easy wireless charging, and is multifunctional as it can also be used as a stand. It's the kind of gadget that once you start using it, you wonder how you ever got along without it. Sound, storage, and simplicity: Other notable mentions include the Bose Soundlink Flex, which is small but also powerfully waterproof. For students and remote workers, portable hard drives are invaluable. And don't forget the convenience of a 3-in-1 charging cable that's compatible with mini-USB, Lightning, and USB-C connections.

Giving a high-tech gadget is more than just a nice present.

It's a way to show that you understand their interests and lifestyle. It's a statement that says, “I get it.”

And isn't that what we all want to see and understand? And don't forget that when they think back on the coolest gift, it's your name that comes to mind.

