Cause of UniSuper Google Cloud outage The Register





Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian addressed the UniSuper debacle, admitting that UniSuper's private cloud subscriptions were deleted by mistake.

In a joint statement with UniSuper CEO Peter Chun, Kurian acknowledged that the subscription was deleted due to an “inadvertent misconfiguration” during the provisioning of UniSuper's private cloud service.

In a chain reaction familiar to anyone who uses duplicates, account deletion also resulted in deletion across other regions.

“UniSuper had overlap in two regions as protection against outages and losses. However, when deletions of UniSupers private cloud subscriptions occurred, deletions occurred across both of these regions.”

Fortunately, UniSuper had backup on another cloud provider. Otherwise, a bad situation could have been even worse. As things stand, it is only today that the foundation's services are showing signs of revival and members are able to log into their accounts. Additionally, your organization is further along in its recovery than originally planned and your balance should be up to date.

“This is an isolated, 'unique event' that has never occurred before with any Google Cloud client around the world. This should never have happened,” the joint statement said. has identified the event that caused this issue.” There was confusion and we have taken steps to ensure this never happens again. ”

The Register contacted Google to learn more about this “unique event” but was simply directed to a joint statement.

Meanwhile, UniSuper's plight remains a lesson for companies making the leap to the cloud. Someone clicking the wrong button, a previously unknown bug, an unexpected chain of events, or a combination of all three can have dire consequences for your business.

