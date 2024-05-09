



Vertical Kingdom TENOKE Free Download PC Game Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie strategy game.

Vertical Kingdom TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Vertical Kingdom takes place in a world devastated by a generation-long war. The once-mighty empire has fallen into disarray, and it is up to the great architect to rebuild toward its former glory, brick by brick. Travel across the land, embark on random roguelite-style expeditions, and build new cities using a new card-based building system combined with a complex resource economy. Rebuild an empire, not by force of arms or deceitful politics, but with bricks and mortar! Build towering cities using a card-based system. Choose five suits of cards each turn, then play cards to build up. Manage resources such as food, water, bricks, wood, stone, and metal, all of which are essential to ensuring that the city has room to grow and play new cards. As the great architect, your mission is to rebuild the empire, one building and one region at a time. Undertake fantastic missions to create new cities in the name of the Emperor and deal with the challenges of each region: treacherous terrain, lack of resources, and always limited building space. Take ownership of every decision and every card played as all buildings are permanent, and there is no replay. Planning and synergizing with the homes and workshops of imperial citizens. Produce more taxes and resources, stay loyal to the Empire – and perhaps the locals will help you vanquish the great evil lurking among the ruins…

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: TENOKE Game File Name: Vertical_Kingdom_TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: 3.3 GBMD5SUM: 08a067e9bfc53aa6a273a95cb785c1fc

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR TENOKE VERTICAL KINGDOM

Before you start Vertical Kingdom TENOKE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: AMD FX-4350 / Intel Core i3-3210 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260X (2GB VRAM ) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 (2GB VRAM)* DirectX: Version 11* Storage: 2GB available space* Additional Notes: Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 10 * Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-6400 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Radeon RX 470 (4GB VRAM) / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM* DirectX: Version 11* Storage: 5 GB of available space* Additional Notes: Requires 64-bit processor and operating system

VERTICAL KINGDOM TENOKE FREE DOWNLOAD

Click on the button below to start Vertical Kingdom TENOKE. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

