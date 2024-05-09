Chiang appointed as first director of U.S. Energy Security Innovation Foundation





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University President Moon Chan was appointed Thursday (May 9) by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as the inaugural director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation (FESI).

FESI is the U.S. Department of Energy's first agency-affiliated foundation authorized by the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act signed into law by President Biden in 2022. FESI supports DOE in its mission to ensure the nation's security and prosperity through innovative science and technology. solution.

The primary objectives of FESI are to increase U.S. competitiveness by accelerating the commercialization of new and existing energy technologies and to foster private sector investment into critical partnerships between DOE, national laboratories, philanthropic organizations, and the private sector. It's about narrowing it down. FESI's Board of Directors is committed to ensuring that DOE's science and innovation breakthroughs are effectively leveraged to maintain America's position as a global energy pioneer and ensure an equitable clean energy economy. We are responsible for supporting the Foundation. FESI helps accelerate the commercialization of new and existing energy technologies by raising and investing capital through partnerships with the private sector and philanthropic organizations.

As directed by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, DOE has identified individuals to serve on FESI's Board of Directors. Board members are responsible for setting FESI's priorities, making key hires, including the Executive Director, and establishing bylaws and governance structure, as well as actively raising funds for FESI's activities and initiatives. You will be given the opportunity to do so.

Mr. Chen, who is also the Roscoe H. George Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Purdue University, is the only director appointed by the university. Other members are:

Vicki Bailey, Founder and CEO of Anderson Stratton Enterprises LLC. President of the American Energy Association. Former Assistant Secretary for Domestic and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy. Noel Bakhtian, Bezos Earth Fund Director of Technology Acceleration. Former Director of the Berkeley Lab Energy Storage Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Miranda Valentine, Founding CEO of Clean Energy Buyers Alliance; Former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force (in charge of environment and energy facilities). Rita Baranwal, Senior Vice President, Westinghouse Electric Company; Former Assistant Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Affairs at the National Nuclear Security Administration. Mike Boots, Executive Vice President, Breakthrough Energy; Former Environmental Advisor and Chairman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Noel Lane, Chief Investment Officer, Builders Vision, Builders Initiative; Kathleen A. McGinty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability and External Affairs Officer, Johnson Controls; Former Environmental Advisor and Chairman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Former Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Environmental Protection Agency. Tomeka McLeod, Vice President, US Hydrogen, British Petroleum; Stephen Pearce, Managing Director of Yucatan Rock Ventures. Nancy Pfund, Founder and Managing Partner of DBL Ventures. Jason Walsh, BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director; Former Director of the Office of Strategic Planning, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy. Former Senior Policy Advisor to the White House Domestic Policy Council. Mr. Rudolph Winter, President of National Grid NY.

In addition to the appointed individuals, the text of the authorizing statute designates four ex-officio, non-voting Board members from designated leadership positions in the DOE.

Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy; Jeri Richmond, Under Secretary for Science and Innovation, U.S. Department of Energy; Jill Hruby, Under Secretary of Nuclear Security and Director of the National Nuclear Security Administration; Vanessa Chan, Chief Commercialization Officer and Director of Technology Transition;

Chiang Kai-shek and the other founding directors were officially appointed in a ceremony hosted by the DOE in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where they met with DOE leadership to discuss their responsibilities and next steps.

